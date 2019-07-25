PORTLAND - Corinna Marie Wentworth, 38, of Portland passed away on July 21, 2019 in Portland.
Corinna was born in Portland on Aug. 24, 1980 and was the daughter of Gail Foley and Roland Quinlan. She was educated in the Portland school system. Corinna worked for 10 years in the offices of Wal-Mart. On Oct. 12, 2009 she married Nickolas Wentworth.
Corinna enjoyed spending time with her children and gardening.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Marjorie and Peter Foley, Francis Quinlan and James and Phyllis Wentworth; as well as two aunts, Carol Bowden and Diana Greenlaw.
Corinna is survived by her husband, Nickolas Wentworth; her children, Ayden, Camdyn and Cayleb, stepdaughter, Ava Spitzinger; half-sister, Anna Quinlan, stepsisters, Barbara Braley and Sharon Christie; her mother, Gail Bowden, stepfather, William C. Bowden Jr., father, Roland Quinlan and her mother and father-in-law, Julie and William Wentworth, as well as many aunts uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial in Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery in Portland.
The Wentworth and Bowden families wish to extend our sincere thanks to the Portland Police and Crisis Center and to cousins, Lisa, Erin, Shannon, Kelly and John; uncle and godfather, James Foley, aunt and godmother, Linda Foley.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 25, 2019