EPWORTH, Ga. - Cony "Roy" Eaton, 93, of Epworth, GA, formerly of Pittston, Maine, died June 2, 2019.
Survivors are his wife, Beverly H. Eaton of Epworth; son, Randy Eaton of Pittsto; daughters, Ruth Ann Miller of Tranquility, N.J., and Robin Sellars of Epworth, Ga.; five great-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of McCaysville, Ga. akinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 6, 2019