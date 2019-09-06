|
Celebration of Life
View Map
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
AMHERST, N.H. - Constance "Connie" "Sis" R. Auger, 68, resident of Amherst, N.H., died unexpectedly on August 28, 2019 at her Amherst home.
She was born in Biddeford on Sept.19, 1950, a daughter of Frank and Felicienne Auger. Connie was raised and educated in Portland and graduated from the University of Maine at Orono with a B.S. in nursing.
Connie had spent 20 years as a RN at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., most of that time as an operating room nurse and member of the renowned heart team, something she was very proud of. She also worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural letter carrier (aka) mailman for 30 years, which she enjoyed very much, but her first love was nursing and helping others.
She was kind to all she knew and all that knew her called her friend. She had a passion for reading and loved the work of Stephen King in particular. Things she liked to do include spending time with family and friends, escaping to the mountains, walking on the rocky coast of Maine, any Steve Martin movie, Red Skelton, music, skiing, camping, watching westerns with her Pop, and always took great joy in nature and animals. When she acquired her beloved Border Collie, Chloe seven years ago, her interest now included running agility, as a team they were quite accomplished, attaining their masters in two different classes of competition.
She was preceded by her adored father, Frank Auger.
Family members include her mother, Felicienne Auger of Manson, Wash.; her husband, Carl A. Brown of Amherst, N.H.; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Anne Auger of Manson, Wash.; her aunt, Connie Boutet of Saco; four stepchildren, Pam Wells of Georgia, Sheila Mancino of Massachusetts, Paul Hopkins of California, and Cliff Hopkins of Maine; two nieces, great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
The world is a sadder place now that God has called one of his very special angels Home. She will be deeply, deeply missed by all that knew her.
There will be a celebration of her life on September 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2 Schoolhouse Road, Amherst, N.H. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, N.H. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 6, 2019
