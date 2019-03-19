Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance P. Martin. View Sign

WINDHAM - Constance P. Martin, 83, of Windham, peacefully passed away in Portland on March 17, 2019, with family by her side. The daughter of Roger and Germaine Cote (Brochu), she was born April 22, 1935, in Biddeford.



While in high school she worked at Vallee's Drug Store in Westbrook. While working there she met Raymond Martin who also worked at the store. A romance began that eventually led to marriage. She graduated from Westbrook High School and they were married in 1954 then settled in Westbrook to raise a family.



Connie finished her career as a data entry supervisor at the Osteopathic Hospital in Portland. She and Ray enjoyed line and square dancing. They also enjoyed wintering in Florida for 11 years.



Connie was predeceased by her husband, Raymond of 64 years. She is survived by her children, James Martin and his wife Zhijie Gao of Maryland, Jaqueline Rallis of Windham, and Gregory Martin and his wife Shirley of California. She is also survived by many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Stephen Rallis.



