WINDHAM - Constance M. Curtis, 58, passed away on March 15, 2019, at her daughter's residence. She was born in Portland, the daughter of William C. and Caroline (Hale) Curtis.
She was predeceased by her father; brothers, Charles and Billy Curtis; sisters, Cathy Thims, Joan Curtis Swanson, Linda Gilcott and Carol Curtis; along with her grandson, Zakery Kullman.
She is survived by her mother, Caroline Curtis-Clarke; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Richard Kullman; husband, Albert Cote; sons, Mo Santamore and Stanley Lawrence; stepson Alex Cote; sister, Barbara Keene; seven grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.
Services will be private, arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine, 04106. Online condolences may be made at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019