GORHAM - Connie Rosario died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Gorham House after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was surrounded by her loving family at her side during her final days.Connie was born in Portland on Feb. 14, 1935, the daughter of William E. Rourke and Ruth H. Eldridge. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1953. On Nov. 27, 1953, she married Arnold V. "Rosie" Rosario at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.Connie worked in many places in Portland beginning with Rines Brothers while she was in high school. After high school, she worked at the Portland Police Department as a secretary for 15 years alongside her mother, Ruth. She loved her job at the PPD, especially the Youth Aid Bureau, where she could influence young people's lives. Later in life she worked as a bank teller at Peoples Heritage Bank. In her spare time, Connie liked to dance, play cards, bowl and was a member of Altrusa and Portland High School booster clubs. She surprised her family and probably herself when she thoroughly enjoyed sailing on Casco Bay on a sailboat named after her mother.Connie's most favorite "job" was as a mother to her six children and later a "Nana" to her 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Alongside Rosie, she was most happy when hosting her family and friends at their homes, first on Sherman Street and later on Falmouth Street, making sure every person felt welcomed and was well fed. She also loved spending time attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, high school and college graduations and took pride in every accomplishment. Connie and Rosie, together, set an example for all they loved and welcomed anyone into their joyful and safe home. Despite a huge family, Connie somehow made everyone - child, grandchild, niece and nephew - feel like they alone were her favorite. Even though dementia took many things, it could never take her love of being a mother and she found the most comfort and peace when she had a baby in her arms.Connie maintained strong friendships over the years, many going back to childhood. She enjoyed luncheon meetings with her classmates and even moved to Dunedin, Fla., for 14 years to spend time with many close friends. She was loved for her great sense of humor and her incredible loyalty as a friend.Connie is predeceased by her husband, Rosie. She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Rosario ofOrlando, Fla., and Dianne Rosario of Rockville, Md., four sons, Arnold Jr. and his wife Tamara Rosario ofWindham, Joseph and his wife Donna Rosario of Raymond, N.H., James and his wife Teresa Rosario of Westbrook, Michael and his wife Gretchen Rosario of Standish; one sister, Florence Johnson of Portland and two brothers, John Rourke and Stephen Rourke, both of Portland; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.The family is grateful for the love and support of her friends. They would also like to thank The GorhamHouse for their loving care over four and a half years, as well as Compassus Hospice over the past few months. The family is especially grateful and touched by the visits of staff - past and present - who visited Connie in her last days. The extraordinary compassion, kindness and friendship of the staff at both Gorham House and Compassus has provided great comfort to Connie and her family.Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins FuneralHome, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, Maine. A funeral service will be held at A.T. Hutchins on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a future date in Calvary Cemetery.To view Constance's guestbook or leave an online condolence for the family please visit,







