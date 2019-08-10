Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance J. "Connie" Carlson. View Sign Service Information Funeral Alternatives of Maine 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-406-4028 Graveside service 11:00 AM St. John Catholic Cemetery Pine St. Brunswick , ME View Map Obituary

BRUNSWICK - Constance J. "Connie" Carlson, 82, died at her home on Aug. 3, 2019.



She was born on Aug. 10, 1936 in Brunswick, to Omer A. Livernois and Velzora Debeck. They moved to Topsham shortly after her birth.



Connie was the past president of the Topsham Police Auxiliary (10-66-67).



She attended local schools, graduating from Brunswick High School, class of 1954. Connie also attended New Hampshire College at the Naval Air Station, Brunswick.



Connie enjoyed gardening, taking care of all her cats and dogs, art work, reading, making all of her clothes, decorating and designing her new home, knitting and crafts.



Connie worked at a secretary at Abbott Furniture Co., Bath Brunswick Credit Bureau, Wing five Topsham Annex, New Hampshire College Naval Air Station Brunswick, Family Service Center NASB, Admin office NASB and selected DOD employee of the year for NASB.



She was predeceased by her parents and stepfather, William Small.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Camille Carlson of Brunswick; son, Mark Carlson of Windham and wife, Cheryl and daughter, Jessica; and grandson Justin; brother Omer of Virginia Beach, Va. and wife, Anne; along with several nieces and nephews.



Per her wishes a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 16 at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Pine St. Brunswick.



Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives Group 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Me 04011



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Connie's name to



Paw in the door



Mid Coast Cat Rescue



Bath, Maine



or



The Coastal Humane Society



30 Range Rd.



Brunswick, ME 04011







