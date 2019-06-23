Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Chadwick "Connie" Galin. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Obituary

PORTLAND - Constance "Connie" Chadwick Galin, 87, of Portland, formerly of Commack, N.Y., passed away on June 19, 2019 after a sudden illness.



She was born on Nov. 2, 1931 to Harold K. and Ethel Fredenburgh Chadwick and grew up in Amityville, N.Y. She graduated from Amityville High School and New York University, and obtained a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education from C.W. Post University.



She spent her life educating young children and those who care for them. She directed the Commack Co-Op Nursery School, Young Horizons Daycare and Nursery School, and worked for the Child Care Council of Suffolk. After retiring and moving to Maine to be near her family, she continued her involvement in education as a volunteer at the Hall and Longfellow Schools in Portland.



Connie deeply loved her family and being a grandma,and kept in close touch with her extended family. She enjoyed traveling and meeting people in the United States and worldwide, including through Friendship Force International. She was an active volunteer on residence committees at 75 State Street, where she lived with her husband Al.



Connie was predeceased by her parents; and all three of her brothers, Albert, Martin, and Pete Chadwick. She is survived by her husband Alfred Schryver; her daughter Claire Galin, D.O., her son David Galin, David's wife, Amy Holland and their children Sophie and Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.



At her request she has donated her body to the University of New England in order to advance medical education. There will be no memorial service at this time.



Friends of Acadia



www.friendsofacadia.org.







