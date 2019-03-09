Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Columbanus "Colly" Murphy. View Sign

HOLLIS - Columbanus "Colly" Murphy, 47, of



He was born July 22, 1971 in Camp Lejeune, N.C., the son of Gerald and Joline Turcotte Murphy. Colly attended local schools and graduated from Belfast Area High School in 1991.



Colly was dedicated to service and volunteered for many organizations during his life. Most recently, he was a beloved volunteer at the Gorham House in Gorham, Maine.



Colly was an athlete. He participated in Special Olympics from early childhood into adulthood. He was a participant in the Special Olympics World games in Baton Rouge, La. in 1983 and in local and state games throughout his life as a swimmer and runner. He especially enjoyed the dances after the Olympics, where he always won the after party.



Colly loved his family, parties, dancing, hard rock music, going to concerts, movies and WWF wrestling. His favorite wrestlers being Andre the Giant and John Cena.



Colly is predeceased by a brother, Alexander McInnis; and his mother, Joline Murphy.



He is survived by his father, Gerald Murphy of Belfast; a brother, Wayne Murphy and his wife, Annie Murphy of South Kingston, R.I., a sister, Jammie Murphy Schuft and her husband, Gabe Schuft of Freeport; adoptive parents, Steve and Jeannie McInnis of Hollis; adoptive grandmother, Sylvia Smith; and brothers, Arthur Newman and Dave Greenleaf of Hollis; an aunt, Mary Ellen Murphy of Lewiston; and cousins, Stephanie and Jessica Trepanier. He was a cherished uncle to Maddy and Bronwyn Schuft of Freeport and TJ Murphy of South Kingston, R.I.



A celebration of his life will be held Friday, March 15, at 2 p.m., at Gorham House, 50 New Portland Road, Gorham, Maine 04038. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Road Buxton are entrusted with his services.



For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider



Special Olympics Maine



125 John Roberts Rd, #5



South Portland, ME 04106.







