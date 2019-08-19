Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cole Cassidy. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Visitation 1:00 PM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Obituary

STUART, Fla. - Cole Cassidy, 25, died August 11, 2019 after a 6-year struggle with addiction. Cole was born Feb 24, 1994 in Augusta, Maine to Kevin F. and Susan (Lundquist) Cassidy. He attended schools in Pittston and Durham, graduating from Freeport High School in 2012. Cole had a love for hunting, fishing and photography, spending many hours in the outdoors doing all three. He was bright, funny, had a creative mind and a kind spirit. Cole's vision was to become a professional photographer and he was growing his client list at Cole Cassidy Photography. At the time of his death, he was living and working in Stuart, Fla., but had planned to move back home to Maine on August 17. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Kevin and Karen Cassidy of Durham; sister Sommer Cassidy, half-sisters Noelle and Grace Carroll of Wilmington, Del., stepbrother Christopher Gendron of Portland, stepsister Kelly Gendron of Saco; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. Cole was preceded in death by his mother, Susan; and his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Ellen Cassidy.To honor Cole's memory, tell your loved ones how much they mean to you or do something kind for someone. The family invites you to a celebration of life with visiting hours on Sunday, August 25, from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Ln., Yarmouth.You may offer your condolences or share your memories of Cole at



In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to: Operation HOPE Maine Scarborough PD 246 US Route 1 Scarborough ME 04074







