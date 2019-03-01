|
SOUTH PORTLAND - Colby Fiore Earles, 19, of Bonnybank Terrace died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at his home of an unintentional drug overdose.Colby was born in Portland, Maine, on March 28, 1999, the son of Cynthia A. Earles. After living part of his younger years in Utah, Colby and his mom returned home to South Portland, where he entered school the first day with a ukulele sticking out of his back pack. Colby often commented that it was his goal in life to make sure that everyone around him was happy, the ukulele helped. He graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 2017.During high school and beyond, Colby worked several jobs including Easy Day Bowling, Timber Restaurant in Portland where he worked as a busser and host, AWS Warehouse, for Hannaford as a selector and loading trucks, and most recently for Elsmere BBQ where he did everything from washing dishes to chopping wood. His love was music, and it was a dream he continued to follow as a freestyle rapper and song writer, recording in a Portland studio with friends under the name of "Lil Errl". He also was a gifted photographer who always had a camera in his hands at every family gathering and enjoyed camera excursions with his friends. Playing with ears from a small child, Colby passed on to friends and his nieces and nephews the art of Clicka's and Flicka's, something that still today fills the halls of South Portland High School.His love of family, friends, his dog, Syd, a.k.a. "Pig", were all part of what made Colby the amazing young man that he was. His smile and personality would light up a room whenever he entered. Colby's love and concern for others was often apparent when he would take left over food from the restaurant and hand it out to homeless men and women living on the street. Although, ultimately, drug addiction robbed him of his life way too early, it does not and will not define the amazing young man that many people loved deeply.Colby was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Flora Earles; uncle, Bobby Earles. He is survived by his mother, Cynthia A. Earles and her partner, Jennifer Raber, of South Portland; stepmother, Randi Beatty-Singleton of Oregon; three brothers, Jesse Bauer of Missouri, Andrew Singleton of Utah, Thomas and his wife Boram Singleton of Utah; a sister, Stephanie and her husband, Jason Draper, of Utah; aunts and uncles, Cathy and John Lestage of South Portland, and Carol and Donald Newcomb Jr. of South Portland; cousins, Amanda Newcomb of South Portland, Kaylee Newcomb of N.H., Donald Newcomb III of South Portland, Dexter Libby of South Portland; five nieces and nephews; life friend, Angela Bauer of Missouri.Visiting hours celebrating Colby's life will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Services and burial will be private. To view Colby's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions in Colby's memory to: Day One525 Main StreetSouth Portland, ME 04106
