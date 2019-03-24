PORTLAND - Colbert "Cole" Gaylord Wilkins of Portland, Maine, left his physical body and went to meet his mother (Zelva Pease Wilkins), father (Osborne Frederick Wilkins), sister (Myrna Wilkins) and brother (Clayton Wilkins) on March 22, 2019. Born in Wilton, Maine, on May 12, 1943, and raised in Farmington, Maine, he loved Little Sebago Lake where he and Burma lived for many years. Cole had a joyful life experience on earth with careers in advertising and radio. He loved skiing, music, dancing, and playing the harmonica. Although he enjoyed them, his friends wish he had been better at cards and bowling.Celebrating his life and wishing him happiness on his journey are his wife, Burma Wilkins; his sisters, Jerene Wilkins of Oceanside, Calif., and Elizabeth Clark of Holden, Maine; his daughters, Barbara Lynch of Portland and Lisa Trainor of East Wareham, Mass.; and his many grandchildren and friends. His passing on earth was made as peaceful as possible by the caring staff of Compassus and the Barron Center, where he had spent the past five years on the Alzheimer's unit. The family is thankful to them and his many friends, especially Bonnie and Bruce Smith, Barry Bracey and Chris Kilmer.Cole wished to be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To view Colbert's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit, www.athutchins.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:The Barron Center'sAlzheimer unit.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019