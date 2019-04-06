Clyde Foster Sr.

STANDISH - Clyde Foster Sr., 75, husband of Sharon (Brackett) Foster, passed away on April 3, 2019.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m. at the East Limington Baptist Church, Rt. 11, Limington.

Burial will be in the spring at Dow's Corner Cemetery.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 6, 2019
