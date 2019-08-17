STANDISH - Clayton "Clay" Lee Ranger, 60, died unexpectedly Aug. 12, 2019, of heart failure at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. He was born Oct. 21, 1958, in Portland, son of Howard L. Ranger and Mary E. (Aslin) Ranger.
Clay graduated from Bonny Eagle High School, Buxton, in 1978. After graduating, Clay moved to Oklahoma City for 20 years before moving back home to Maine finally working in the Custodial Department of USM Gorham Campus.
Clay had a strong faith and enjoyed building vintage car and truck models. He loved trains, all things history and had a knack of remembering obscure dates and events. He had an ability of fixing delicate jewelry and untangling any set of Christmas tree lights. Making people laugh and helping those in need gave him the most pleasure.
Clayton was predeceased by his mother, Mary, and is survived by his father, Howard, and two sisters, Melanie and Mara of Gorham. A memorial service will be held at a later day to celebrate his life.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019