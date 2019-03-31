SOUTH PORTLAND - Claudette Marie Champagne, 77, died peacefully on March 25, 2019. She was born on Jan. 2, 1942, in Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Leo Champagne and Emma (Gogan) DeRosa.Claudette was proud to attend Presque Isle High School and live in the County. After graduation she worked at Maine Medical Center for 33 years, 18 years as a supervisor in the cafeteria and 15 years in the radiology department. She truly loved working in the cafeteria and made many friends who became family there.Claudette met her one and only love, Alginon W. DeMerchant, when she was 17. They made a home together in South Portland where they lived for over 53 years. Claudette was very close to three of her neighbors who helped her tremendously in her final years. Claudette was a very caring and honest woman. She always made time for family and friends and loved to volunteer advice and encouragement in hopes the person could learn from her experiences. She had many sayings to live life by, that will stay with the family forever. She was a very proud woman, and would never accept help from anyone without returning the favor. She truly enjoyed reminiscing about the days living up in the County with her very dear cousin, Sandra Siptroth, family friend, Barry, and sister in-law, Helga. Although Claudette never had any children, she had a wonderful friend, Joanna Childs, whom she loved like a daughter, and Joanna felt the same in return. She was an amazing aunt who was loved tremendously not only by her nieces and nephews, but by all those who were blessed to also call her "Auntie."She was predeceased by her husband, Alginon W. Demerchant, and her brother, Charles B. DeRosa. Claudette is survived by her brother, Kenneth DeRosa; and her sister, Iva DeRosa; by nieces and nephews, Kenneth's daughter, Stephanie DeRosa and son, Anthony DeRosa; Iva's daughter, Sarah Cunningham and her husband, Richard Cunningham, and son, Anthony Harding and wife, Krista Harding; by her sister-in-law, Helga DeRosa, and her children, Hans DeRosa, Mary Ann Spurgeon, Nanette DeRosa, Vincent DeRosa and Michael DeRosa. She also leaves behind many great-nieces and great-nephews.She will be missed by so many, among them, Mrs. Joanna Childs and her husbandj Steven Childs, their sons Timothy Childs and Ryan Childs, Ryan's wifej Kimberly and their two childrenj Olivia and Garret Childs.Memories of Auntie's grace, charm and sense of humor will endure in many hearts.Per Claudette's request there will be no services. Please visit www.advantageportland.con to sign Claudette's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019