WINDHAM - Clarence W. Soucier "Tiny", 84, died May 14, 2019, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Tiny was born March 11, 1935, the son of George William and Edith Mable Thompkins Soucier of Presque Isle.Tiny worked in the Propane Business Starting in Presque Isle before moving to the Windham area working with Main Gas. He loved his family, fishing and golf but most of all he loved the Lard and worked in many areas helping to start small churches. In later years was a member of the Bible Believing Baptist Church in Gray. Clarence served in the Army National Guard for 14 years. He was a member of the Kingdom Quartet. He is survived by his by his beloved wife Linda L. Meserve Soucier; and children, Ann Marie MacBurnie and her husband Edgar. Anthony Paul and his wife Candy Ippolito Soucier. Thomas Robert and his wife Rebecca Chapman Soucier, Nancy Julia Soucier, Mary Bethany Rindfleish and her husband Scott, Marian Rose Britt, and stepchildren, David Robert Meserve, Dianna Lynn Meserve Miller and her husband Mike, and Daniel Lee Meserve. He also leaves a brother Richard and his wife Theresa, Patrick and his wife Andrea, and a sister Irene Boiles; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great- grandchildren.He was predeceased in death by his first wife Arlene Roberta Soucier and a brother Burton William Soucier. Visitation will be held June 1, 2019 at Bible Believing Baptist Church from 2 to 3 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow. Memorial Donationsmay be made to: The 1 Bowdoin Mills St., Ste 300 Topsham, ME 04089







