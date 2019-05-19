WINDHAM - Clarence W. Soucier "Tiny", 84, died May 14, 2019, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Tiny was born March 11, 1935, the son of George William and Edith Mable Thompkins Soucier of Presque Isle.
Tiny worked in the Propane Business Starting in Presque Isle before moving to the Windham area working with Main Gas.
He loved his family, fishing and golf but most of all he loved the Lord and worked in many areas helping to start small churches. In later years, was a member of the Bible Believing Baptist Church in Gray. Clarence served in the Army National Guard for 14 years. He was a member of the Kingdom Quartet.
He is survived by his by his beloved wife, Linda L. Meserve Soucier; and children, Ann Marie MacBurnie and her husband, Edgar, Anthony Paul and his wife, Candy Ippolito Soucier, Thomas Robert and his wife, Rebecca Chapman Soucier, Mary Bethany Rindfleish and her husband, Scott, Marian Rose Britt; stepchildren, David Robert Meserve, Dianna Lynn Meserve Miller and her husband, Mike, and Daniel Lee Meserve. He also leaves a brother, Richard and his wife, Theresa, Patrick and his wife, Andrea, and a sister, Irene Boiles. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
He was predeceased in death by his first wife, Arlene Roberta Soucier, and a brother, Burton William Soucier.
Visitation will be held June 1, 2019, at Bible Believing Baptist Church from 2-3 p.m. A memorial service will immediately follow.
Memorial Donations may be made to:
The American
1 Bowdoin Mills Street, Suite 300
Topsham, ME 04089
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019