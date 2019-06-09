TOPSHAM - Clarence Sayre Gerberick Jr., longtime resident of Bath, passed away at The Highlands in Topsham on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the age of 87, after being diagnosed with cancer.
Clarence was born on May 11, 1931 in Topeka, Kansas to Clarence (Sr.) and Ethyl Gerberick. He grew to adulthood on farms and small towns in rural Kansas during the Great Depression and World War II - years of hardship in which he gained the stoicism and fortitude that served him so well in life.
After graduating high school in 1949, Clarence enlisted in the Army, became a paratrooper and completed 30 jumps in all (and to hear him tell it, he richly enjoyed every one). Following his honorable discharge in 1954, he took full advantage of the GI Bill's provisions for veterans' education, earning a Bachelors Degree from the University of Kansas, followed by a Masters Degree in business from the University of Colorado at Denver.
It was while in Denver that Clarence met Marlene Ekola, and they were married shortly thereafter. Together, they had three sons, and eventually they left Colorado and moved to the East Coast to develop their careers - Clarence as a corporate systems analyst, and Marlene as an artist. By 1972 they had settled in Katonah, N.Y., a suburb north of New York City, to pursue their work and raise a family. Then, at a certain point in their lives - 1985, to be precise - Clarence and Marlene found themselves at a crossroads. The recession of the early 1980s had buffeted Clarence's executive work, and the last of the three sons was heading off to college. Together they made a leap of faith to leave New York and find a new life for themselves in Maine, a place they had only visited once before.
They settled happily in Bath. Clarence started a second career as a small business owner, becoming the proud owner of Yarmouth Printing, which he ran for almost 25 years before retiring. Meanwhile, Marlene continued to pursue her career as an artist until her passing on May 21, 2018. Clarence missed her terribly, and he spoke of her every day until he too passed away, nine months later.
Clarence is survived by his sons, Karl (Karen), Adam (Pam), Alex (Regina); and four grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held in June. Anyone wishing to contact the family can do so through his son Alex at [email protected]
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.FuneralAlternatives.net.
Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, Brunswick.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019