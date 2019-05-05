Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire I. Vining. View Sign Obituary

CUMBERLAND - Claire I. Vining, 91, of Cumberland, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born in Cumberland, a daughter of Benjamin and Ruth (Allen) Doughty of Cumberland.



During her professional years, she taught home education in Freeport and Portland.



She had a love of music and played flute and piccolo for the Portland Symphony and Westbrook Marching Band. She also enjoyed playing the piano and painting.



Her health and keen mind, which she had right up until her passing, were amazing and cherished by many.



She was predeceased by her husband, Carroll E. Vining, formerly of Falmouth/Freeport; and a granddaughter, Tina M. Vining.



She is survived by her children, Gregory E. Vining, Neal D. Vining and Janet L. Vining; grandchildren, Carol A. Vining and Andrea T. Vining; great-grandchildren, Serenity and Evander. All will sadly miss her but realize she had a full life and it was her time to go.



A graveside service at Moss Side Cemetery in Cumberland will be announced at a later date.



Please visit







CUMBERLAND - Claire I. Vining, 91, of Cumberland, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born in Cumberland, a daughter of Benjamin and Ruth (Allen) Doughty of Cumberland.During her professional years, she taught home education in Freeport and Portland.She had a love of music and played flute and piccolo for the Portland Symphony and Westbrook Marching Band. She also enjoyed playing the piano and painting.Her health and keen mind, which she had right up until her passing, were amazing and cherished by many.She was predeceased by her husband, Carroll E. Vining, formerly of Falmouth/Freeport; and a granddaughter, Tina M. Vining.She is survived by her children, Gregory E. Vining, Neal D. Vining and Janet L. Vining; grandchildren, Carol A. Vining and Andrea T. Vining; great-grandchildren, Serenity and Evander. All will sadly miss her but realize she had a full life and it was her time to go.A graveside service at Moss Side Cemetery in Cumberland will be announced at a later date.Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Claire's online guest book. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com