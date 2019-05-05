CUMBERLAND - Claire I. Vining, 91, of Cumberland, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born in Cumberland, a daughter of Benjamin and Ruth (Allen) Doughty of Cumberland.
During her professional years, she taught home education in Freeport and Portland.
She had a love of music and played flute and piccolo for the Portland Symphony and Westbrook Marching Band. She also enjoyed playing the piano and painting.
Her health and keen mind, which she had right up until her passing, were amazing and cherished by many.
She was predeceased by her husband, Carroll E. Vining, formerly of Falmouth/Freeport; and a granddaughter, Tina M. Vining.
She is survived by her children, Gregory E. Vining, Neal D. Vining and Janet L. Vining; grandchildren, Carol A. Vining and Andrea T. Vining; great-grandchildren, Serenity and Evander. All will sadly miss her but realize she had a full life and it was her time to go.
A graveside service at Moss Side Cemetery in Cumberland will be announced at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019