GORHAM - Claire Grady Thompson, 94, died at Gorham House, Gorham, Maine in the early morning of August 29, 2019 in peace, with family by her side.



Born Mary Claire Grady on August 25, 1925, to the late Vincent Grady, Captain, U.S. Navy, and Helen McNamara Grady, in Vallejo, Calif., Claire made her way east, attending Lincoln Academy in Maine and the College of Mount St. Vincent in New York City.



In June 1946, she married William Thompson, a Navy medic who served in Korea. They had six children and remained married for 69 years, until Bill's death in April 2016.



Claire was a homemaker and housewife, but that hardly was all. She was always civically and environmentally engaged, being a lifelong member of the League of Women Voters, helping candidates start careers of service, and keeping abreast of the news until the last. She and Bill constructed one of the very first passive solar homes in the U.S., in Westford, Mass., serving as a harbinger and exemplar for us all.



She was a longtime member of the Audubon Society, continually advocating for environmental causes. Although busy enough raising and feeding six children and a busy, hungry husband, and trying to "save the world" as she might put it, she found time to work as a librarian, and even as a shipyard worker, at various times and places



where she lived. She was a versatile gardener and an avid reader, always, always loved to play and watch tennis, earning the title "Queen of the Court" at age 80.



Claire was predeceased by her brothe,r Dan and sister, Helen; by her husband Bill in 2016; by her son, Richard in 2007 and by son-in-law, Jim Hoadley in 2016.



She leaves behind her sister Patricia; and five remaining children, Michael, John, Patricia, Elizabeth, and Margaret; and all of the various nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren thereby associated.



We will all miss her cheers for the Celtics, her bemused wit, and that old Irish twinkle. Wind at your back, Claire.



The family would like to send a special thanks to each one of the caring, professional, and ever-thoughtful people at Gorham House, Gorham, Maine, for their loving care of both Claire and husband Bill during their last years there. They were both lucky to have them. Deep gratitude goes to Jim and Marie David, Bill and Claire's ecumenical priests at Cape Cod, where they lived for many years. Jim traveled from the Cape to visit and pray with Claire just a few days before her passing.



A private family service will be held later.



To express condolences and to participate in Claire's online tribute, visit



In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made in Claire's name to the Baxter Memorial Library in Gorham, Maine, or to your local chapter of the League of Women Voters or Audubon Society.







