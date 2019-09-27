Claire G. Grant (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
178 Elm St.
Biddeford, ME
Obituary

NORTH SACO - Claire G. Grant, 83, passed away at her home in Saco on Sept. 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Biddeford on Aug. 15, 1936, the daughter of the late Alphonse and Fabiola Beaudoin. She graduated from Biddeford schools and graduated from the University of Maine – Portland/Gorham campus. Claire then began a long career in teaching second grade at Saco Schools.

She enjoyed travelling, cooking and baking, playing golf, Bingo, Petanque, and was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan.

Claire enjoyed planning high school reunions, was a member of the Daughters of St. Anne, and was Co-President of the Mainly Mainers Newmark Kountry Klub.

She was predeceased by her first husband Benjamin Grant; and a son Richard M. Grant.

Claire is survived by her husband Paul A. Grant; children Lisa M. Wilkinson and her partner Rick Farnum of Saco and Laurie A. Grant and her husband Gil Doughty of Portland; stepchildren Paul Grant Jr. and Chris Grant; and many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 178 Elm St., Biddeford. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the:

Maine Parkinson Society

146 Parkway South

Ste. 210

Brewer, ME 04412

