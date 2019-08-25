Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Doris (Tripp) Anania. View Sign Obituary

GORHAM - Claire Doris (Tripp) Anania, 88, formerly of Portland, passed away on Aug. 22, 2019. Claire was born in Saco on Jan. 23, 1931, the daughter of Perley and Aline (Simard) Tripp. She grew up in Saco with her mother, father and three sisters.



After graduating from Thornton Academy, she took a job as a secretary at Saco-Lowell. Later on in life, she worked as the bookkeeper for the family business, Anania's Variety. After retirement, she volunteered for various organizations in Portland giving back to her community. She and her husband were proud members of the Italian Heritage Center.



In 1952, she met the love of her life, Peter Anania. They married in 1953, after knowing each other less than a year, and were married for 62 years until his death in 2015. Together they built a loving family having three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Claire loved to sing. She sang in the Woodfords Congregational choir and around the house with her grandchildren. She also loved Little Sebago Lake in the summer and traveling any chance she could.



In addition to her husband Peter; Claire was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister Joyce (Tripp) Fitzgerald.



Claire is survived by her sisters, Connie Farrington and Beverly Hebert; her three children, Marianina and husband Michael Boss, Peter and wife Patricia (Kendrick), Christopher and wife Kim (Monzeglio); her six grandchildren, Dylan Boss, Sarah Nadeau, Alyssa, Peter and wife Alyson (Lumino), Charles and Samuel; her three great-grandchildren, Owen Nadeau, Vera and Isla; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Gorham House who gave her so much love and attention.



Friends and relatives are invited to a time of visitation from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street, Portland, where a funeral service will follow at 5 p.m.







In lieu of flowers,



contributions can



be made to:



Woodfords Congregational



Church for the Special Music Fund



202 Woodford St.



Portland, ME 04103







