Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
SOUTH PORTLAND – Claire Anne Marie Barabe, 95, died on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Claire was born on April 26, 1924, in Berlin, New Hampshire to Joseph and Florida (Pelchat) Godin. She married Maurice Barabe in February 1946 and they had four children.
Claire worked on Liberty Ships in South Portland from 1943-1946. For many years she was a hair stylist and owned her own salon. She also worked for Fairchild before retiring to care for her husband. After his passing she would return to the workforce. She worked at Shaw's Millcreek bottle return for over 20 years, where she was known by many in the community as the "Bottle Lady."
Claire lived life by her own rules and gave her most to whatever hand she was given. She had faith in God.
She was predeceased by her parents; siblings; her husband, Maurice; son in law, Jack Watts; and her great grandson, William Melchionda.
She is survived by her children: son, Leo Barabe and his wife Peggy of Phoenix, AZ; daughters, Paulette Watts of Phoenix, AZ, Helen Fabian and her husband Ken of Sebastian, FL, Annette Holmes and her husband Michael of South Portland; grandchildren, Judi Christman, Katherine Marshall-Mayer, April Pomeroy, Jennifer Bodenrader, Jennifer Lessard, Brian Kadlec, Shawn Barabe, Paul Holmes, Corrie Watts, Sarah Holmes; 19 great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 16, from 9:00-10:30AM at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:30AM followed by an 11AM Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Claire's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
With her strong faith, she would enjoy the thought of a donation made in her memory to Holy Cross Church,
124 Cottage Road,
South Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 14, 2019
