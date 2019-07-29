KENNEBUNK - Christy Lou Milliron, 60, passed away on July 25, 2019 in Hollis. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our precious Christy.
Christy lived in Pennsylvania, Canton, New York, and moved to Maine where she lived for 47 years. With great pride, she graduated from Biddeford High School in 1979.
She lived in group homes and her own apartment for many years which gave her much loved independence.
Everyone who had the pleasure and privilege to meet Christy left a better person. She was full of love and life and made everyone around her joyful.
She made us better people sharing her life with us. She was the light of her father's eye.
She loved music and was always singing at the top of her lungs. She rode her bicycle from morning to night and all the neighbors in Sylvan Circle found joy in watching her.
She was very proud of her Special Olympic medals and wore them splayed across her chest for months.
She was predeceased by her father Richard Milliron; her big brother Denny; and her very special aunt Becy Austin.
Christy is survived by her mother Lois Burrows Milliron; her sisters, Sharon and her husband Gilbert York of Eldred, Pa., Patty Milliron of Southampton, Mass., Susan Milliron of South Berwick, Terri and her husband Casey Campbell of Kennebunkport; many nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.
The family would like to express thanks and appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Southern Maine and the group home in Hollis for their wonderful care of us and our beautiful Christy.
A celebration of Christy's life will be at a future date. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests
memorial contributions
can be made to:
Down's syndrome research program at Massachusetts General Hospital
55 Fruit St.
Boston MA, 02114, or
Special Olympics
of Maine
125 John Roberts Road
South Portland, ME
04106, or
Hospice of
Southern Maine
180 US Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 29, 2019