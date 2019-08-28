|
PORTLAND - Christopher Thomas Moran, 53, died August 24, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a three year battle with cancer. He was born in Portland on March 10, 1966, to Thomas and Kathleen (McNeill) Moran and lived a good portion of his life in South Portland and Portland.
Christopher graduated from Hyde School in Bath in 1984. He continued on to Sarah Lawrence College and graduated with a degree in English in 1988. He worked for years in New York City in publishing including at National Geographic and Cosmopolitan. He returned to Maine in 1998 to help with the care of his parents. During his time in Maine he worked for 20 years as a doorman at Gino's and at other locations on the peninsula.
Chris was very proud of his Irish heritage, volunteering many hours at the Maine Irish Heritage Center cataloging the genealogical information there. He was an avid New York Jets fan, loved music, and very interested in politics, both local and national.
Christopher was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Kathleen Moran. Although he was an only child, he was one of 22 Moran cousins, grandchildren of Michael Joseph and Helen Donahue Moran of 8 Cushman St., Portland. He was also one of 15 McNeill cousins, grandchildren of Hebert and Delia McNeill of 21 Summer St., Portland. His one living aunt is Mary Gallant from Waterville.
Moran cousins: Ellen Kearns, Rosemary (Kearns) Cheever, Mark Kearns, Stephen Kearns, Brian Kearns, Philip Kearns (deceased), Daniel Kearns (deceased), Louise Kearns, Thomas Bucken, Ann (Bucken) Wolf, Michael Bucken (deceased), Patricia (Bucken) Timmeny, Maureen Bucken (deceased), Nancy Bucken, Jackie (Bucken) Caron, Katharine (Hall) Perkins of South Portland, Susan (Hall) Sullivan, Ted Hall of Yarmouth, Richard Hall of Portland, Donald Hall, and Kristina Tabor-Hall.
McNeill cousins: Jackie, Judy, Jane, Joey, Janet and Jerilyn McNeill, children of Herbert and Wilma McNeill; Arthur, James and Thomas McNeill, children of Arthur and Ruth McNeill and John, Jeanne, Mary, Arthur (deceased), Carol and Gregory Gallant, children of Mary and Ovide Gallant.
Chris had many friends to whom he was loyal and with whom he loved to meet and talk. His long-time friend and helper, Christine McHale of Portland, is one who will miss him greatly.
Visiting Hours celebrating Chris' life will be held on Wednesday, August 28 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. A service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Following services, a reception will be held at Aura's. To view Chris' memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019
