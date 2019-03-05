SOUTH PORTLAND - Christopher Reed Bowman, 28, of South Portland, died at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Chris is survived by his father and best friend, Arthur, his loving mother Lisa; his sister Brianna; his cousins, aunts and uncles, David, Gail, Aimee and Evan Bowman, Judy, Dani and Jason O'Brien, and Meredith Reed; as well as his constant companion Cassius, dear friend Olivia and countless other friends.
For the past decade, Chris struggled with enormous strength through addiction, depression, and anxiety. During this time he often made great gains and spent meaningful time with family and friends. In the last months of his life, he pursued sobriety in community with others, and during this time achieved consistent health and happiness.
Throughout his life, Chris found solace and joy in nature, particularly the ocean. He loved to fish and boat, and would be the first to tell you about his big catch. He spent countless days on Great Diamond Island, enjoying Casco Bay with family and friends.
Chris was a curious and imaginative person who expressed his creativity and love through cooking. He worked in numerous restaurants throughout Portland and was known for his off-menu dishes that he prepared for friends and co-workers.
Chris' mischievous grin often opened into a bright and infectious smile. When it did, he could light up a room and keep you laughing or dancing for hours. Even in his darkest times, his enormous heart and care were evident. He was fiercely loyal and would do anything to help the people he held close, as well as others in recovery.
Chris' family expresses their deepest thanks to all who supported and loved him throughout his life.
A celebration of Chris' life will be held at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, on Saturday, March 9, from 2-5 p.m.
Those who would like to honor Chris are asked to make a contribution in his name to the Portland Recovery Community Center
Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland - South Portland
230 Cottage Road
South Portland, ME 04106
207-799-4472
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 5, 2019