Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Christopher Reed Bowman, 28, of South Portland, died at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019.



Chris is survived by his father and best friend, Arthur, his loving mother Lisa; his sister Brianna; his cousins, aunts and uncles, David, Gail, Aimee and Evan Bowman, Judy, Dani and Jason O'Brien, and Meredith Reed; as well as his constant companion Cassius, dear friend Olivia and countless other friends.



For the past decade, Chris struggled with enormous strength through addiction, depression, and anxiety. During this time he often made great gains and spent meaningful time with family and friends. In the last months of his life, he pursued sobriety in community with others, and during this time achieved consistent health and happiness.



Throughout his life, Chris found solace and joy in nature, particularly the ocean. He loved to fish and boat, and would be the first to tell you about his big catch. He spent countless days on Great Diamond Island, enjoying Casco Bay with family and friends.



Chris was a curious and imaginative person who expressed his creativity and love through cooking. He worked in numerous restaurants throughout Portland and was known for his off-menu dishes that he prepared for friends and co-workers.



Chris' mischievous grin often opened into a bright and infectious smile. When it did, he could light up a room and keep you laughing or dancing for hours. Even in his darkest times, his enormous heart and care were evident. He was fiercely loyal and would do anything to help the people he held close, as well as others in recovery.



Chris' family expresses their deepest thanks to all who supported and loved him throughout his life.



A celebration of Chris' life will be held at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, on Saturday, March 9, from 2-5 p.m.



Those who would like to honor Chris are asked to make a contribution in his name to the Portland Recovery Community Center







SOUTH PORTLAND - Christopher Reed Bowman, 28, of South Portland, died at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019.Chris is survived by his father and best friend, Arthur, his loving mother Lisa; his sister Brianna; his cousins, aunts and uncles, David, Gail, Aimee and Evan Bowman, Judy, Dani and Jason O'Brien, and Meredith Reed; as well as his constant companion Cassius, dear friend Olivia and countless other friends.For the past decade, Chris struggled with enormous strength through addiction, depression, and anxiety. During this time he often made great gains and spent meaningful time with family and friends. In the last months of his life, he pursued sobriety in community with others, and during this time achieved consistent health and happiness.Throughout his life, Chris found solace and joy in nature, particularly the ocean. He loved to fish and boat, and would be the first to tell you about his big catch. He spent countless days on Great Diamond Island, enjoying Casco Bay with family and friends.Chris was a curious and imaginative person who expressed his creativity and love through cooking. He worked in numerous restaurants throughout Portland and was known for his off-menu dishes that he prepared for friends and co-workers.Chris' mischievous grin often opened into a bright and infectious smile. When it did, he could light up a room and keep you laughing or dancing for hours. Even in his darkest times, his enormous heart and care were evident. He was fiercely loyal and would do anything to help the people he held close, as well as others in recovery.Chris' family expresses their deepest thanks to all who supported and loved him throughout his life.A celebration of Chris' life will be held at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, on Saturday, March 9, from 2-5 p.m.Those who would like to honor Chris are asked to make a contribution in his name to the Portland Recovery Community Center Funeral Home Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland - South Portland

230 Cottage Road

South Portland , ME 04106

207-799-4472 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com