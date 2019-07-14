Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Memorial service 2:00 PM Westminster Church Obituary

YARMOUTH - It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Newell Tenhoor, PharmD, PhD, loving father, son, brother, friend, colleague and husband. Chris died peacefully in his sleep on July 3, 2019. Chris was born on March 14, 1964 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and grew up with a loving family, close friends and a supportive Presbyterian community. Chris attended Grand Rapids schools and graduated from Creston High School in 1982. He was an enthusiastic camper and counselor at Camp Henry in Newaygo, Mich. for nine years. He then proudly attended the







YARMOUTH - It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Newell Tenhoor, PharmD, PhD, loving father, son, brother, friend, colleague and husband. Chris died peacefully in his sleep on July 3, 2019. Chris was born on March 14, 1964 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and grew up with a loving family, close friends and a supportive Presbyterian community. Chris attended Grand Rapids schools and graduated from Creston High School in 1982. He was an enthusiastic camper and counselor at Camp Henry in Newaygo, Mich. for nine years. He then proudly attended the University of Michigan , earning both a Doctorate of Pharmacy and a Doctorate of Pharmaceutics in 1993.Following a brief time in New Jersey, Chris moved to Massachusetts to continue a career in pharmaceutical development, toxicology and pharmacokinetics. He married his wife Kursten in May of 2001 and had two beautiful girls, Caroline and Kate in 2003 and 2007. After residing in both Framingham and Hopkinton Mass. for 15 years, he moved with his family to Yarmouth, Maine in 2016.Chris was a brilliant pharmaceutical development scientist, having contributed to the approval of many FDA-approved, life- saving and altering medications. He worked with successful companies such as Hoechst Marion Roessel, Biogen and Dyax Corporation. Chris then started his own successful consulting business, Strategic Non-Clinical Solutions, and enjoyed collaborating with all of his clients. Chris was a loving father to two brilliant daughters who will miss him greatly. Chris spent many years at the University of Michigan and developed many strong friendships. He loved U of M football and was a proud Wolverine. He had many great stories working with his friends at Rick's on campus and driving the university busses.He enjoyed skeet and trap shooting, road biking, reading, kayaking, traveling, NFL football and downhill skiing. Chris had great skills in finish construction, painting, home renovation and enjoyed tinkering around the house. Chris had a wonderful, sharp sense of humor and wit and an elevated analytical skill. He loved to play board games and rousing games of toss and monkey in the middle with his daughters. Chris had unmatched skills at the barbeque grill. Chris is survived by his intelligent and beautiful girls Caroline Grace (16) and Kate Elizabeth (12); his wife Kursten of Yarmouth; his mother and father, Allen and Jackie Tenhoor of Grand Rapids, Mich.; his brother and sister-in-law David Tenhoor and Janeen Judah of College Station, Texas; and many extended family members in Michigan, Washington, Maine and elsewhere.Chris will be so very greatly missed by anyone who met and knew him, either professionally, casually or loved him inside and out for many years. A void has been created by his passing that will never be filled.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Lane Yarmouth ME 04096. In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions to Camp Henry may be sent to:Westminster Presbyterian Church 47 Jefferson Ave. SE Grand Rapids, MI or to:a Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close