|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher James Robinson.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Service
View Map
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
BIDDEFORD - Christopher James Robinson, 57, died unexpectedly in Biddeford on Wednesday, August 14. Chris was born on Dec. 14, 1961, at Webber Hospital in Biddeford. Even as kid he was a striking presence, with piercing blue eyes, a shock of blond hair and a rambunctious spirit that nobody could suppress. Included in his indomitable nature were a razor-sharp intellect and a wickedly fun sense of humor. From his earliest days, Chris Robinson was a person of whom people took notice.Chris grew up in the Round Hill/Mayfield neighborhood of Biddeford, attended the city's public schools, and graduated from Biddeford High School in 1980, where he excelled academically and co-captained the basketball team. In 1984, he graduated from Boston University. He began his business career as a salesman with Metropolitan Life, but quickly moved out on his own as an entrepreneur, starting two successful advertising and marketing businesses before joining Hussey Seating Company in the early 2000s. His technological savvy and innovative work as Hussey's Director of Marketing and Communications helped propel continued success for one of Maine's most well-regarded manufacturers.His passionate avocations were boating, travel, sports and music. He played competitive sports well into his 30s and was a commanding on-stage presence in several local bands. Even Mick Jagger could not help being briefly drawn by Chris' charisma. Irrepressibly gregarious, whatever Chris decided to tackle he did it with chutzpah.In his unforgettable personality, the one characteristic for which he will always be remembered in particular is his intense loyalty to friends and family. Words do Chris' loyalty no justice; it was all-encompassing and relentless. And in particular, he and his wife Brigitte have taken enormous pride in the impressive flourishing of their daughter Phoebe and son Ian, two of the finest young adults one could hope to know. Chris' devotion to Brigitte, Ian and Phoebe perfectly defined his magnificence.Chris was predeceased by his father Lloyd E. Robinson in 1980. He is survived by his wife Brigitte Neveux Robinson of Biddeford, son Ian Robinson of Amesbury, MA, daughter Phoebe Robinson of Biddeford, his mother Jane Robinson Mininni of Biddeford, his sister Jane E. Robinson of Honolulu, HI, his brother-in-law, Colin Huddleston of Honololulu, HI, his brother Mark Robinson of Biddeford, his step-father James Mininni of Biddeford, plus many heartbroken nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and step-siblings.Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. Visiting hours will 9-11 a.m., on Tuesday, August 20, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine 04005. Visiting hours will be followed by a Christian service. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.In lieu of flowers,Chris' family encourages donations to theAnimal Welfare SocietyP.O. Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|