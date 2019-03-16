Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SACO - Christopher James Blair, 56, of Saco, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, due to heart failure, with his loved ones by his side. He was born on Jan. 22, 1963 to Marie Blair and Joseph Blair Sr. and was the youngest of their six children. He grew up in Windsor, Maine.



From the moment he was born he had significant impact on all who met him. He was loving and sweet, and always ready to share a smile. Life was not always easy for Chris, as he had many medical challenges as a young child. He had a strong constitution to continue on.



He was also deaf and enjoyed being an active member of the deaf community, advocating for others, being a good friend, and checking in often on those in need. He was humble, and did not boast about his supportive activities or his many accomplishments, including his "Outstanding Citizenship Award" by the Deaf Community of Maine, in 2014.



Christopher attended the Baxter School for The Deaf and was a graduate of Cony High School and National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID) where he studied Printing. He worked at Togus Veterans Administration in Augusta for 26 years as a printer, traveling from Biddeford/Saco daily. He made many friends there, and was well liked and respected. He had to retire reluctantly due to his health a little over a year ago.



He is survived by his life partner of 20 years, Rodney Michael Champagne, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He will be missed by all.



A special thanks to many interpreters, staff at Maine Medical and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Thank you



Contributions in his memory can be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.



There will be a life celebration ceremony sometime in the spring. Date will be announced. Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, in Biddeford is assisting with arrangements. To share condolences online, please visit







SACO - Christopher James Blair, 56, of Saco, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, due to heart failure, with his loved ones by his side. He was born on Jan. 22, 1963 to Marie Blair and Joseph Blair Sr. and was the youngest of their six children. He grew up in Windsor, Maine.From the moment he was born he had significant impact on all who met him. He was loving and sweet, and always ready to share a smile. Life was not always easy for Chris, as he had many medical challenges as a young child. He had a strong constitution to continue on.He was also deaf and enjoyed being an active member of the deaf community, advocating for others, being a good friend, and checking in often on those in need. He was humble, and did not boast about his supportive activities or his many accomplishments, including his "Outstanding Citizenship Award" by the Deaf Community of Maine, in 2014.Christopher attended the Baxter School for The Deaf and was a graduate of Cony High School and National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID) where he studied Printing. He worked at Togus Veterans Administration in Augusta for 26 years as a printer, traveling from Biddeford/Saco daily. He made many friends there, and was well liked and respected. He had to retire reluctantly due to his health a little over a year ago.He is survived by his life partner of 20 years, Rodney Michael Champagne, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He will be missed by all.A special thanks to many interpreters, staff at Maine Medical and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Thank youContributions in his memory can be made to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house There will be a life celebration ceremony sometime in the spring. Date will be announced. Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, in Biddeford is assisting with arrangements. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com Funeral Home Hope Memorial Chapel

480 Elm St

Biddeford , ME 04005

(207) 282-6300 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com