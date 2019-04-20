Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher J. Meuse. View Sign

GORHAM - Christopher J. Meuse, 37, of Gorham, died unexpectedly Monday, April 15, 2019, in Scarborough. He was the devoted husband of Janet L. (Preston) Meuse, who was the love of his life.



Born in Haverhill, Mass., Jan. 17, 1982, he was the son of Jay R. Meuse and the late Kathleen (McNeilly) Meuse, who died August 1, 1994.



Chris ran his own business, Lou's Custom Exhaust in Portland, providing exceptional service with attention to details and customer satisfaction.



Chris loved his work as much as he loved golfing, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, Maine life, and skiing, but it was his love of spending time with his family, and friends, that brought him the greatest joy of all.



Those left behind to treasure the special gift of his life are his wife, Janet of Gorham; his two precious daughters, Aubrie and Olivia Meuse; his father, Jay R. Meuse and wife Donna of Middleton, Mass.; two brothers, Jason Meuse and wife Jill of Newton, N.H. and Shawn Meuse and wife Annmarie of Moultonborough, N.H., three sisters, Jaimi Meuse of Cambridge, Mass., Kerry Meuse of Middleton, Mass. and Sandra Meuse of Haverhill, Mass.; along with his nephew, James and niece, Lila Meuse; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many dear friends. His passing has filled them all with immeasurable grief and heartache, yet he will never be forgotten.



Visiting hours at the Monument Square Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 334 Main St., Haverhill, will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10 a.m.. to 2 p.m. Funeral services at the funeral home will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by burial in Riverview Cemetery, Groveland.



Donations in his memory can be made to the:



National



P. O. Box 678572



Dallas, Tx 75267







GORHAM - Christopher J. Meuse, 37, of Gorham, died unexpectedly Monday, April 15, 2019, in Scarborough. He was the devoted husband of Janet L. (Preston) Meuse, who was the love of his life.Born in Haverhill, Mass., Jan. 17, 1982, he was the son of Jay R. Meuse and the late Kathleen (McNeilly) Meuse, who died August 1, 1994.Chris ran his own business, Lou's Custom Exhaust in Portland, providing exceptional service with attention to details and customer satisfaction.Chris loved his work as much as he loved golfing, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, Maine life, and skiing, but it was his love of spending time with his family, and friends, that brought him the greatest joy of all.Those left behind to treasure the special gift of his life are his wife, Janet of Gorham; his two precious daughters, Aubrie and Olivia Meuse; his father, Jay R. Meuse and wife Donna of Middleton, Mass.; two brothers, Jason Meuse and wife Jill of Newton, N.H. and Shawn Meuse and wife Annmarie of Moultonborough, N.H., three sisters, Jaimi Meuse of Cambridge, Mass., Kerry Meuse of Middleton, Mass. and Sandra Meuse of Haverhill, Mass.; along with his nephew, James and niece, Lila Meuse; aunts, uncles, cousins; and many dear friends. His passing has filled them all with immeasurable grief and heartache, yet he will never be forgotten.Visiting hours at the Monument Square Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 334 Main St., Haverhill, will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10 a.m.. to 2 p.m. Funeral services at the funeral home will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by burial in Riverview Cemetery, Groveland.Donations in his memory can be made to the:National Breast Cancer FoundationP. O. Box 678572Dallas, Tx 75267 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com