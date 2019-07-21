KENNEBUNK - Christopher J. Eisenhart, 57, passed away on July 5, 2019, after a long illness. His family was by his side.
Chris was born on Oct. 17, 1961, in Oakland, Calif., the son of the late Edward and Mary Eisenhart. As a teen, Chris enjoyed horseback riding, and sailing in San Francisco Bay. He graduated from Skyline High School in 1977.
He married Heidi Dalessandri in 1995 and had a son, Sebastian Eisenhart, now 17.
Chris worked in the car business as finance manager, was a yacht broker, and co-owner of Atlantic Limousine.
Chris loved the ocean, and boating was his passion. He was a kind, loyal, and passionate man. He had an infectious sense of humor and made everyone smile and laugh. Chris had a deep love of his son, Sebastian. They loved to spend time together doing pranks and silly challenges. They also enjoyed cooking, playing music, and creating videos together. Sebastian and his dad loved going to Applebee's, the Saco flea market, and visiting the trolley museum.
Chris will be sadly missed by his son, Sebastian, his ex-wife/dear friend, Heidi, his brother, Gary, and many good friends. We will love you always…
Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to support Asylum Seekers Portland Maine by going online to: portlandmaine.gov/donate.
Thank you for
your donation.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019