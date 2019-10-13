PORTLAND - On Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 the world lost a beloved husband, father and friend: Christopher Hopkins.
Chris passed away in his home peacefully from Metastasized Lung Cancer, he was 37 years old. Chris leaves behind his wife Effalina Hopkins, his children: Nicholas Whitman, 24, Sistine Salerno, 19, Anthony Salerno, 16, Alexander Hopkins, nine, Jordan Hopkins, six, Brayden Hopkins, four, his step-son Mathew Crosby, 18; his grandson Vincent Whitman, four; cousin Donald Alward, 41; and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his beloved Gram; and his mother, Terry Lynn Hopkins.
Chris grew up in South Portland attending South Portland High School. He moved to Portland in 2019 with his wife Effalina and their children.
Chris had many interests in life, foremost among them being Striper Fishing and Pokemon Go. He was a Patriots fan, a loyal friend, a hard worker and so much more but most importantly he was a devoted husband and father always looking to make sure his family was well taken care of, even working long shifts or picking up spare jobs just to make sure they would be provided for.
Chris will be missed by all whose lives he touched, especially by his family and by the hundreds of members of the Maine Pokemon Go community.
A celebration of life will be held by family and friends.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019