BIDDEFORD - Christopher Daley (Riel), 49, of Biddeford, Maine, died unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
He was a Portsmouth High School graduate of 1988 and a Maine Maritime graduate of 1993.
After graduating college, he spent some time in the Navy reserves.
He is survived by his wife, Carey-Ann Daley (Cole); his sons, Ronan and Finnegan Daley, and his daughter, Amelia Daley. His father, Armand Riel; his mother, Bett Daley; his stepfather, Michael Crotto; 93-year-old "Nanna" Phyllis Tessman; his siblings, Heather Madore, Michael Daley-Crotto, Faye Grogan, Rebecca Crotto and their families. He also leaves behind a large extended family. He loved spending time with his children. His friends and family will remember Chris' charismatic personality and smile. He was passionate about sports, very active in the hockey community and played in the men's league in the surrounding communities. He was a founding member of the annual Portsmouth High School Alumni hockey game and participated in the Skate for the 22 Foundation, to bring awareness to suicide prevention for military veterans. Christopher spent most of his adult life in the IT business, but loved working with his hands and doing at home projects or construction work.
Friends and relatives may call Sunday August 18th, 2019 from 2-5pm at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco.
Private family burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to his children's future education.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019