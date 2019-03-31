Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher "Chris" Caron. View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Christopher "Chris" Caron, 33, passed away peacefully, while surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.Chris was born in Portland, on Sept. 1, 1985, the son of Stephen and Beth Caron. Chris grew up in South Portland, where he attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School, class of 2004. While in high school, Chris was a football lineman and was proud to be part of the Red Riot family. One of the things he enjoyed most was running onto the field with his teammates under the Friday night lights. After graduating high school, Chris attended SMCC where he received his degrees in liberal arts and buisness administration with a sports management concentration. He went on to also study culinary arts, history, and automotive technology.One of Chris' passions was cooking. His family fondly remembers the times at camp on Long Lake in Harrison, of Chris cutting wood, preparing dinner and cooking it over the fire. Chris was very close to his family, especially his nieces and nephews, always in attendance for their events. Chris and his father would go on road trips to Rangeley, upstate New York, and New York City, to spend time with friends. When Chris was home, he followed the Red Riots teams, Dallas Cowboys, New Yor Yankees, and the Florida State Seminoles. He also followed the Celtics and Bruins. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his pets, Finnegan, Brody, and Peppa.Chris was predeceased by his grandparents. He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Beth Caron of South Portland; a sister, Kim Broderick of Scarborough; nieces and nephews, Lauren, Allison and Joseph Early of Scarborough; an aunt, Patti Caron Bruce of Portland; and several cousins.Visiting hours celebrating Chris' life will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, April 2, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 3. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.Memorial contributions may be made in Chris' memory to the:Animal Refuge LeaguePO Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098







1024 Broadway

South Portland , ME 04106

