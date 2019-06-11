WESTBROOK – Christine Willard Bennett, 86, passed away on June 7, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born April 28, 1933, the daughter of the late John Jay and Melva (Greeley) Willard – the oldest of seven children.
Christine graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, Class of 1951, and from Gorham State Teachers College, Class of 1955, with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She later earned a master's degree in special education.
She taught for the Scarborough School Department for 34 years. Her past students and fellow teachers have stayed in touch - which she treasured.
Christine married Lawrence (Larry) D. Bennett in June 1956. They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on June 24. Christine and her husband spent many enjoyable summers at their camp on Sebago Lake; and for many years in their retirement, they enjoyed sunny, winter months on the West Coast of Florida.
She loved swimming; and in recent years, spent three mornings a week at the Westbrook Pool. She became an avid bridge player participating in three different groups. Christine was a talented cook, voracious reader, and was skilled at knitting. For many years, she volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House in Portland. She was also a member of the Maine Historical Society and the Westbrook Women's Club.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, John Willard and David Willard, M.D. Surviving in addition to her husband, Lawrence Bennett, are two sons, Stephen Bennett and his wife Elizabeth of Cape Elizabeth and Thomas Bennett and his wife Christina of Westbrook; two grandchildren, Stephen Bennett, Jr., and Laura Christine Bennett, whom she cherished; her brother, Ronald Willard and his wife Joann of Virginia; sisters, Nancy Willard of Bryant Pond, Ruth Feeney and her husband Donald of Bryant Pond and Mary Corkum and her husband Wayne of Bethel; and many nieces and nephews.
The family thanks the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough for the loving care she received while there.
Visiting hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Christine's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
