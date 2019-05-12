Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine (Baggett) Sawyer. View Sign Obituary

CASCO - After a brave battle with cancer, Christine Sawyer (Baggett), 57, of Limington passed away on May 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Christine was born on April 3, 1962, at Portsmouth Naval Hospital and spent the rest of childhood living in many states and countries with her Airforce family such as Okinawa, Hawaii, Utah, North Carolina, Florida and Mississippi to name a few. Christine loved summer and spending as much time outside as possible, whether it was at the beach or gardening. She was a very artistic person and enjoyed making beautiful quilts and ceramics with her mother and sister, as well several paintings.Christine is survived by her three children, Eric Sawyer and his wife Rebecca of Vermont, Amber McDonald and her husband Billy of New Hampshire and Blaine Sawyer and his fiancé Lizzie of Scarborough: grandchildren Oliver, Logan, Violet, Hannah, Jada and Jaxon. She is also survived by her mother Lauraett Baggett of Casco; sister Liz Michaud and her husband Dennis of Casco, sister Barbara Mastroianni of Naples; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her partners children, Zacery and Telis Hamlin and James Walls.Christine is predeceased by her partner Scott Hamlin; her father Jerry Baggett of Standish; grandparents Winfred and Barbara Strout of Windham, Ernest and Ruby Baggett of Tennessee and Clarice and Leo Russo of Mechanic Falls.There will be a celebration of life on May 26, 2019, at 50 Gallassetti Drive in Casco, Maine, starting at noon.







CASCO - After a brave battle with cancer, Christine Sawyer (Baggett), 57, of Limington passed away on May 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Christine was born on April 3, 1962, at Portsmouth Naval Hospital and spent the rest of childhood living in many states and countries with her Airforce family such as Okinawa, Hawaii, Utah, North Carolina, Florida and Mississippi to name a few. Christine loved summer and spending as much time outside as possible, whether it was at the beach or gardening. She was a very artistic person and enjoyed making beautiful quilts and ceramics with her mother and sister, as well several paintings.Christine is survived by her three children, Eric Sawyer and his wife Rebecca of Vermont, Amber McDonald and her husband Billy of New Hampshire and Blaine Sawyer and his fiancé Lizzie of Scarborough: grandchildren Oliver, Logan, Violet, Hannah, Jada and Jaxon. She is also survived by her mother Lauraett Baggett of Casco; sister Liz Michaud and her husband Dennis of Casco, sister Barbara Mastroianni of Naples; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her partners children, Zacery and Telis Hamlin and James Walls.Christine is predeceased by her partner Scott Hamlin; her father Jerry Baggett of Standish; grandparents Winfred and Barbara Strout of Windham, Ernest and Ruby Baggett of Tennessee and Clarice and Leo Russo of Mechanic Falls.There will be a celebration of life on May 26, 2019, at 50 Gallassetti Drive in Casco, Maine, starting at noon. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com