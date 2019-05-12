CASCO - After a brave battle with cancer, Christine Sawyer (Baggett), 57, of Limington passed away on May 6, 2019 with her family by her side. Christine was born on April 3, 1962, at Portsmouth Naval Hospital and spent the rest of childhood living in many states and countries with her Airforce family such as Okinawa, Hawaii, Utah, North Carolina, Florida and Mississippi to name a few. Christine loved summer and spending as much time outside as possible, whether it was at the beach or gardening. She was a very artistic person and enjoyed making beautiful quilts and ceramics with her mother and sister, as well several paintings.Christine is survived by her three children, Eric Sawyer and his wife Rebecca of Vermont, Amber McDonald and her husband Billy of New Hampshire and Blaine Sawyer and his fiancé Lizzie of Scarborough: grandchildren Oliver, Logan, Violet, Hannah, Jada and Jaxon. She is also survived by her mother Lauraett Baggett of Casco; sister Liz Michaud and her husband Dennis of Casco, sister Barbara Mastroianni of Naples; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her partners children, Zacery and Telis Hamlin and James Walls.Christine is predeceased by her partner Scott Hamlin; her father Jerry Baggett of Standish; grandparents Winfred and Barbara Strout of Windham, Ernest and Ruby Baggett of Tennessee and Clarice and Leo Russo of Mechanic Falls.There will be a celebration of life on May 26, 2019, at 50 Gallassetti Drive in Casco, Maine, starting at noon.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019