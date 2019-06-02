BOSTON - Christine D. Huppe, 72, of Alfred, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in Boston. She was born in Sanford on Nov. 2, 1946, a daughter of the late Omer and Jeanette (Huard) Dumont. She graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1965.
She was a lifelong communicant of St. Therese of Liseux Catholic Community. For many years she was employed as a office manager for an orthopedic practice here in Sanford.
Christine was a caring individual who put family and friends first. She cherished her two grandchildren and enjoyed cheering them on the sidelines for their sporting events. An avid knitter, she enjoyed this quality time spent with her friends. Along with her husband, Roger, they travelled this country and abroad.
She is predeceased by her parents; as well as one brother, James Dumont.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Roger P. Huppe of Alfred; son, Jeff J. Huppe and his wife, Lisa of Charlotte, N.C., daughter, Renee H. St. Laurent and her husband, Jeff of Alfred; two grandchildren, Kaylee St. Laurent and Jack St. Laurent; one brother, Thomas Dumont and his wife, Janet of Sanford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Notre Dame Church in Springvale. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.
Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the
St. Thomas School Scholarship Fund
69 North Ave.
Sanford, Maine 04073
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 2, 2019