SACO - Christie Densmore Harding, 87, passed away peacefully at home with his family, on March 10, 2019. Chris was born in Post Mills, Vt., on June 5, 1931, son of Lloyd Harding and Zilla (Densmore) Emond. He grew up in Thetford, Vt., and Worcester, Mass. Chris graduated from high school in Worcester in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.Chris married the love of his life, Marjorie Bell, on Sept. 11, 1954, in the middle of a hurricane in Shrewsbury, Mass. It was the start of a wonderful marriage that lasted 64 years. He began a career in health and dental insurance. His final position in that field was as an executive at the N.Y. Dental Service Corporation in New York City, before changing his career path. Chris and Marge purchased a furniture sales, upholstery and decorating business in Falmouth and moved to Cape Elizabeth in 1976. They ran that company, Schultz Interiors, together before selling it and retiring in 2001. Prior to retirement, Chris was also a member of the Board of Directors of Northeast Delta Dental for many years. Chris and Marge moved to Atlantic Heights in Saco in 2008 where they spent their retirement years. They enjoyed being together, traveling and spending time with family and friends.Chris is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie; daughter, Judy Johnson and her husband, Al, of Lynnfield, Mass.; son, Chris and his wife, Melissa, of Sarasota, Fla.; his sister, Jean Maxwell of Colebrook, N.H.; and grandchildren, Kayla Vatsinaris, AJ Johnson, Megan Dvilinsky and Daniel Johnson; as well as great-granddaughter, Audrey Vatsinaris. A burial service will be held in late spring. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes for further information and to sign Chris's guestbook.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019