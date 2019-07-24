WATERBORO - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christal (Goodrich) Denis , 45, on Saturday July 20, 2019 at her residence.She was born Sept. 2, 1973 in Sanford, Maine, the daughter of William and Sherri Hanson. She attended local schools and graduated from Massabesic High School in 1991.Christal owned and operated Deer Pond Fuel of Waterboro for over 20 years. Previously, she worked alongside her family at Deer Pond Variety.Christal enjoyed boating, spending time with her children and grandchildren and family gatherings " in the field" up north. Most recently, Christal and her husband Chis of 10 years enjoyed being able to spend time together at their new home in Florida enjoying the warm weather, beaches, and planting a garden. Christal was predeceased by her husband Peter Goodrich; her father William Hanson Jr.; her grandfather William Hanson Sr., grandmother Norma Hanson and grandfather Conrad Roux. Survivors include her mother Sherri Hanson of North Waterboro; her grandmother Shirley Roux of Alfred,; two daughters Kathleen Goodrich and her partner Blake Boudreau of Limerick, Jaclyn Carson of Porter and a son William Goodrich and his partner Emma Athearn of North Waterboro; sister Lisa Hanson and husband Stewart Mack of North Waterboro and their children Trevor, Sarah and Shylee Mack; grandchildren Corbin and Colton Boudreau; and special cousin Jennifer Watson of Buxton. Christal is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her very much.Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home, 13 Portland Rd,, Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. Aa 11:00 am funeral service will be held Monday July 29, 2019 at the funeral home, Pastor Charlie Storey will officiate. Burial will follow at the family lot in Pine Grove North Cemetery in Waterboro.For those wishing to make memorial contribution in her memory please consider:66 Mussey Rd,Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 24, 2019