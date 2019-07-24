Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 13 Portland Road Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-8200 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 13 Portland Road Buxton , ME 04093 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 13 Portland Road Buxton , ME 04093 View Map Obituary

WATERBORO - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christal (Goodrich) Denis , 45, on Saturday July 20, 2019 at her residence.She was born Sept. 2, 1973 in Sanford, Maine, the daughter of William and Sherri Hanson. She attended local schools and graduated from Massabesic High School in 1991.Christal owned and operated Deer Pond Fuel of Waterboro for over 20 years. Previously, she worked alongside her family at Deer Pond Variety.Christal enjoyed boating, spending time with her children and grandchildren and family gatherings " in the field" up north. Most recently, Christal and her husband Chis of 10 years enjoyed being able to spend time together at their new home in Florida enjoying the warm weather, beaches, and planting a garden. Christal was predeceased by her husband Peter Goodrich; her father William Hanson Jr.; her grandfather William Hanson Sr., grandmother Norma Hanson and grandfather Conrad Roux. Survivors include her mother Sherri Hanson of North Waterboro; her grandmother Shirley Roux of Alfred,; two daughters Kathleen Goodrich and her partner Blake Boudreau of Limerick, Jaclyn Carson of Porter and a son William Goodrich and his partner Emma Athearn of North Waterboro; sister Lisa Hanson and husband Stewart Mack of North Waterboro and their children Trevor, Sarah and Shylee Mack; grandchildren Corbin and Colton Boudreau; and special cousin Jennifer Watson of Buxton. Christal is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her very much.Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home, 13 Portland Rd,, Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. Aa 11:00 am funeral service will be held Monday July 29, 2019 at the funeral home, Pastor Charlie Storey will officiate. Burial will follow at the family lot in Pine Grove North Cemetery in Waterboro.For those wishing to make memorial contribution in her memory please consider: 66 Mussey Rd,Scarborough, ME 04074







WATERBORO - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christal (Goodrich) Denis , 45, on Saturday July 20, 2019 at her residence.She was born Sept. 2, 1973 in Sanford, Maine, the daughter of William and Sherri Hanson. She attended local schools and graduated from Massabesic High School in 1991.Christal owned and operated Deer Pond Fuel of Waterboro for over 20 years. Previously, she worked alongside her family at Deer Pond Variety.Christal enjoyed boating, spending time with her children and grandchildren and family gatherings " in the field" up north. Most recently, Christal and her husband Chis of 10 years enjoyed being able to spend time together at their new home in Florida enjoying the warm weather, beaches, and planting a garden. Christal was predeceased by her husband Peter Goodrich; her father William Hanson Jr.; her grandfather William Hanson Sr., grandmother Norma Hanson and grandfather Conrad Roux. Survivors include her mother Sherri Hanson of North Waterboro; her grandmother Shirley Roux of Alfred,; two daughters Kathleen Goodrich and her partner Blake Boudreau of Limerick, Jaclyn Carson of Porter and a son William Goodrich and his partner Emma Athearn of North Waterboro; sister Lisa Hanson and husband Stewart Mack of North Waterboro and their children Trevor, Sarah and Shylee Mack; grandchildren Corbin and Colton Boudreau; and special cousin Jennifer Watson of Buxton. Christal is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her very much.Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home, 13 Portland Rd,, Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. Aa 11:00 am funeral service will be held Monday July 29, 2019 at the funeral home, Pastor Charlie Storey will officiate. Burial will follow at the family lot in Pine Grove North Cemetery in Waterboro.For those wishing to make memorial contribution in her memory please consider: 66 Mussey Rd,Scarborough, ME 04074 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.