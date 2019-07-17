|
Service
View Map
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Celebration of Life
View Map
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
KITTERY - Chris Arthur Moulton, 62, of Kittery, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, July 11, 2019, after an eight month journey with melanoma.
He was born in York, Maine, on Dec. 31, 1956, the son of the late Olive M. Moulton and Sherrill K. Moulton.
He was raised in Kittery, Maine, attended Kittery Public Schools and graduated from Sanford High School in 1975. He graduated from McIntosh College as a paralegal, May 7, 1993. He graduated cum laude from New England College, May 12, 1996, with a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked as a lobsterman, at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 26 years, became a bail commissioner June 27, 1991, and worked as a guardian ad litem for the State of Maine, specifically protecting the youths he served. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building boats, spending time with his dog, learning about American History, and spending time with his beloved family.
He loved and protected his children, Jessica Moulton and Jennifer Chase, both of Pittsfield, Mass., and his grandchildren, Kacey Moulton, Chloe Marquis, Damian Chase, and Brianna Chase. Family and friends were everything to him and he will be missed greatly by all of them. He believed in living life to the fullest with a positive attitude.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren; brother, David Moulton; and sister, Debra Moulton and her husband, James Hebert.
A Masonic Ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019, followed by a celebration of life from 4-6 p.m., at J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904. Online condolences may be left at: www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
Care for the Moulton Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made in his memory to the or the cancer .
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 17, 2019
