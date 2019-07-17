Chris Arthur Moulton (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Dear Debra and David and Jessica and Jennifer. We are so..."
    - Sandy Dodge
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of..."
    - Shaun House
Service Information
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME
03904
(207)-439-4900
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
View Map
Obituary

KITTERY - Chris Arthur Moulton, 62, of Kittery, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, July 11, 2019, after an eight month journey with melanoma.

He was born in York, Maine, on Dec. 31, 1956, the son of the late Olive M. Moulton and Sherrill K. Moulton.

He was raised in Kittery, Maine, attended Kittery Public Schools and graduated from Sanford High School in 1975. He graduated from McIntosh College as a paralegal, May 7, 1993. He graduated cum laude from New England College, May 12, 1996, with a Bachelor of Science degree. He worked as a lobsterman, at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 26 years, became a bail commissioner June 27, 1991, and worked as a guardian ad litem for the State of Maine, specifically protecting the youths he served. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building boats, spending time with his dog, learning about American History, and spending time with his beloved family.

He loved and protected his children, Jessica Moulton and Jennifer Chase, both of Pittsfield, Mass., and his grandchildren, Kacey Moulton, Chloe Marquis, Damian Chase, and Brianna Chase. Family and friends were everything to him and he will be missed greatly by all of them. He believed in living life to the fullest with a positive attitude.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren; brother, David Moulton; and sister, Debra Moulton and her husband, James Hebert.

A Masonic Ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019, followed by a celebration of life from 4-6 p.m., at J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904. Online condolences may be left at: www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com

Care for the Moulton Family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in his memory to the or the cancer .

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 17, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.