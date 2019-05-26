Guest Book View Sign Service Information Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 (207)-582-3102 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Staples Funeral Service 53 Brunswick Avenue Gardiner , ME 04345 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Highland Avenue United Methodist Church Gardiner , ME View Map Obituary

WEST GARDINER - Not long after sunset on May 20, 2019, Chester W. Thompson passed away at the age of 98 while surrounded by his family. Chet was born in Gardiner on Sept. 25, 1920, to James and May Thompson. At the age of three, his family moved to a farm in West Gardiner. Growing up on the farm shaped and molded Chet's unparalleled work ethic, his immense skill with anything mechanical, and provided a forum for him and his three brothers-Lawrence, John, and Gene-to foster a true zest for life and expertise as pranksters. Chet was proud to call West Gardiner home; raising his family and spending his final years in the house he built himself, right next door to the family farm.It was in West Gardiner that he met the light of his life, Gloria Hall Thompson. They married in 1946 and immediately started a family-raising nine children together. Throughout their 70 years of marriage, Chet and Gloria never left each other's side. They were a shining example of love and devotion to one another. Chet worked tirelessly to care for his family. He developed unmatched proficiency in any challenge he adopted. After a childhood of working his family farm, he was a construction foreman for the State of Maine, a self-employed site contractor, owned Thompson's Auto Sales, and spent 38 years as West Gardiner's Road Commissioner-in addition to many other jobs along the way. He truly made the most out of what was available, building much of his equipment himself. Chet was a member of the West Gardiner Historical Society, a founder of the West Gardiner Volunteer Fire Department (serving as Assistant Fire Chief for 15 years), a lifetime member of the Cobbosseecontee Grange, and a recipient of the Spirit of America Award in 2010. In March of 2019, the West Gardiner Town Garage was dedicated to him in honor of his many, many years of service to his home and community. He was a passionate outdoorsman-particularly for deer hunting. He was an adept marksman and built hunting camps in Blue Hill and Medford. In his younger years, he raised beagles and competed in dog trials throughout New England, bringing home many trophies and a state championship.Chet never missed an opportunity to impart levity and humor. He was a master storyteller and spent many hours regaling his family and friends with tales, yarns, and jokes. A room full of tears of laughter was commonplace when he was on a roll. In retirement, he spent nearly each morning at Fuller's Market, holding court with his friends.Of all of Chet's remarkable accomplishments, none brought him pride like his family. He and Gloria, through instruction and example, imparted lessons of dedication, persistence, and love on their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family adored him and his love for them was unwavering.Chet was predeceased by his wife, Gloria; his son, Alan; his brothers, Lawrence and John; and his parents, James and May.He is survived by his brother M. Eugene Thompson of Litchfield; daughter, Joan Anastasio and husband Gene of West Gardiner, daughter Kathy Prosser and husband Garry of Belgrade, daughter-in-law Paula Thompson of West Gardiner, son Mike and wife Lynn of Boothbay Harbor, daughter Audrey Littlefield and husband Dwight of West Gardiner, son Jeff and wife Andrea of Windham, son Kevin and wife Jane Tucker of Putnamville, Vt., son Lionel and wife Tammy of Gardiner, daughter Amy Thompson and husband David of Edgecomb; 18 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.Many thanks and sincere gratitude from the family to the staff of MaineGeneral Critical Care Unit. Their kindness and support was invaluable. Visiting hours will be held at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Friday May 31, 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, Gardiner, on Saturday June 1, at 2:00 pm. A private committal service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website:







WEST GARDINER - Not long after sunset on May 20, 2019, Chester W. Thompson passed away at the age of 98 while surrounded by his family. Chet was born in Gardiner on Sept. 25, 1920, to James and May Thompson. At the age of three, his family moved to a farm in West Gardiner. Growing up on the farm shaped and molded Chet's unparalleled work ethic, his immense skill with anything mechanical, and provided a forum for him and his three brothers-Lawrence, John, and Gene-to foster a true zest for life and expertise as pranksters. Chet was proud to call West Gardiner home; raising his family and spending his final years in the house he built himself, right next door to the family farm.It was in West Gardiner that he met the light of his life, Gloria Hall Thompson. They married in 1946 and immediately started a family-raising nine children together. Throughout their 70 years of marriage, Chet and Gloria never left each other's side. They were a shining example of love and devotion to one another. Chet worked tirelessly to care for his family. He developed unmatched proficiency in any challenge he adopted. After a childhood of working his family farm, he was a construction foreman for the State of Maine, a self-employed site contractor, owned Thompson's Auto Sales, and spent 38 years as West Gardiner's Road Commissioner-in addition to many other jobs along the way. He truly made the most out of what was available, building much of his equipment himself. Chet was a member of the West Gardiner Historical Society, a founder of the West Gardiner Volunteer Fire Department (serving as Assistant Fire Chief for 15 years), a lifetime member of the Cobbosseecontee Grange, and a recipient of the Spirit of America Award in 2010. In March of 2019, the West Gardiner Town Garage was dedicated to him in honor of his many, many years of service to his home and community. He was a passionate outdoorsman-particularly for deer hunting. He was an adept marksman and built hunting camps in Blue Hill and Medford. In his younger years, he raised beagles and competed in dog trials throughout New England, bringing home many trophies and a state championship.Chet never missed an opportunity to impart levity and humor. He was a master storyteller and spent many hours regaling his family and friends with tales, yarns, and jokes. A room full of tears of laughter was commonplace when he was on a roll. In retirement, he spent nearly each morning at Fuller's Market, holding court with his friends.Of all of Chet's remarkable accomplishments, none brought him pride like his family. He and Gloria, through instruction and example, imparted lessons of dedication, persistence, and love on their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family adored him and his love for them was unwavering.Chet was predeceased by his wife, Gloria; his son, Alan; his brothers, Lawrence and John; and his parents, James and May.He is survived by his brother M. Eugene Thompson of Litchfield; daughter, Joan Anastasio and husband Gene of West Gardiner, daughter Kathy Prosser and husband Garry of Belgrade, daughter-in-law Paula Thompson of West Gardiner, son Mike and wife Lynn of Boothbay Harbor, daughter Audrey Littlefield and husband Dwight of West Gardiner, son Jeff and wife Andrea of Windham, son Kevin and wife Jane Tucker of Putnamville, Vt., son Lionel and wife Tammy of Gardiner, daughter Amy Thompson and husband David of Edgecomb; 18 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.Many thanks and sincere gratitude from the family to the staff of MaineGeneral Critical Care Unit. Their kindness and support was invaluable. Visiting hours will be held at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Friday May 31, 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, Gardiner, on Saturday June 1, at 2:00 pm. A private committal service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com If you wish, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in Chet's memory to the: West Gardine rHistorical Society c/o West GardinerTown Office 318 Spears Conrner Rd. West Gardiner, ME 04345 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com