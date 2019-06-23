Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Nicholas Episcopal Church 350 U.S. 1 Scarborough, ME 04074 Memorial service 11:00 AM St Nicholas Episcopal Church 350 US-1 Scarborough , ME View Map Obituary

NORFOLK, Va. - Cheryll Christine Coulthard Green went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2019, while at home surrounded by her loving family.Cheryll was born June 12, 1945, in Dorchester England, daughter of the late Corporal James Coulthard US ARMY and his English bride Faith Wellman. Cheryll grew up on Coulthard Farms on Pleasant Hill Road in Scarborough, Maine with her three sisters, aunts and uncles and several cousins.Cheryll graduated from Scarborough High School in 1963 and later went on to graduate from The Golden School of Beauty in Portland. She was married to her first husband Jeffery Frost in 1964 and had two children, Richard and Marilyn. They were stationed in England for several years where Cheryll was able to connect with her relatives in England.Cheryll focused on raising her children but had a strong sense of Volunteerism. She volunteered with Children's health care programs in the town of Hollis Center, Maine, and The Navy Wives Club in Cutler, Maine. She was a very active member at St. Nicholas Episcopal Church. There she enjoyed coordinating the greeters, helping in the office and playing the tambourine during worship. In 1986 Cheryll married her devoted husband of over 32 years, Glenn Green, in Cutler. Cheryll and Glenn often opened their home to sailors for the holidays where Cheryll served her amazing cooking and homemade baked goods. They loved having family and friends over to play cards, laugh and have fun.She was noted for her congeniality and giving nature. She was very loyal to her family and friends and had a special gift for caring for the little children God placed in her path. She successfully ran her own home daycare center for several years. While stationed at Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia, Cheryll volunteered at the Nursery at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News. The doctors and nurses loved her and her nurturing skills so much they created a paid position for her.Cheryll is survived by her husband Glenn Green; son Richard (Bucky) Frost and his wife Susan, daughter Marilyn Frost Crandall; her four grandchildren Brittany and Jeffrey Crandall, Tatyana and Pashka Frost; her sisters, Jo Deen Stevens, Avis Leavitt and Kaye Snow; several cousins, nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be held August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St Nicholas Episcopal Church 350 US-1 Scarborough, Maine 04074. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Cheryll's beloved church St. Nicholas Church







