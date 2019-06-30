WINDHAM - Chelsea N. Thompson, 30, of Swett Street died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home.
Chelsea was born in Portland on Oct. 28, 1988, the daughter of Ronald J. and Nancy J. (McCusker) Thompson. She graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 2007.
For more than 10 years, Chelsea's love of dogs has kept her employed at Happy Tails in Portland. She was always willing to dog sit and house sit for anyone who would ask. She received her CPDT-KA dog training certification, and also traveled to Texas to rescue dogs who were abandoned after the hurricane. In response to a documentary on animal cruelty, Chelsea's passion for animals lead her to follow a strict vegan diet.
In her spare time, Chelsea loved photographing landscapes, enjoyed all types of music and going to concerts, doing puzzles by the hour, painting, body surfing, kayaking, and long walks on Higgins Beach with her brother, David. She enjoyed back woods trail riding on her bicycle, playing rugby, and was an avid "Nightmare Before Christmas" fan. Chelsea will long be remembered as a selfless, caring, kind, compassionate, hardworking, and dedicated friend, sister, and daughter.
Chelsea was predeceased by her father, Ronald J. Thompson in 1998.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy J. Thompson and stepfather, Paul McLellan of South Portland; a sister, Crystal and her husband, Jason Facteau of Buxton, a brother, David and his wife, Niki Thompson of Augusta; a niece, Brooke Esposito of South Portland, three nephews, Jacoby, Logan and Kaleb Facteau of Buxton; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her two special dogs, Oscar and Dale.
Visiting hours celebrating Chelsea's life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. At the family's request a private burial will be held at a later date. To view Chelsea's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Those who wish may make contributions in Chelsea's memory to
Animal Refugee League
P.O. Box 336
Westbrook, ME 04092
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 30, 2019