STANDISH - Charlyce Asali, 61, passed away on April 13, 2019. Celebration of Life to be held at Bruno's on May 18th 12-4pm at 33 Allen Ave Portland, ME where all are welcome. The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/natasha.asali.3 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Natasha Asali PO Box 6 Standish, ME 04084
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019