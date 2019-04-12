PORTLAND - Charles W. Crumrine, of Portland, passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on April 10, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer.
Chuck was born in Chicago in 1949. He grew up in Illinois and Pennsylvania. While completing his conscientious objector service in Boston, he met Linda, the love of his life. They were married in 1975 and had two children, Justin and Michael.
Chuck had many passions and held his family above all. He was a private pilot, an accomplished sailor, a motorcycle enthusiast, an avid gardener, a world traveler, a passionate reader and always a cultivator of the land. He was a farmer in Illinois for 11 years, before moving to Portland and becoming a computer analyst. He loved, respected, and was drawn to nature and animals.
Chuck had a lifelong dream to own a place on the ocean, where he could work the land, while keeping an eye on his sailboat moored offshore. He lived to see his dream become reality in 2016. After many years of hard work, Chuck and Linda proudly completed construction of their cottage on an island in Casco Bay. Rain or shine, Chuck
was always happiest on the water.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Justin and his partner, Shannon and grandson, Michael, also by his son, Michael and daughter-in-law, Augusta.
Chuck and his family wish to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the New England Cancer Center and to Dr. Sam Zager of Martin's Point Health Care for his guidance, compassion and wisdom.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 13, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.
To View Charles' guestbook or leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.athutchins.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to the
Animal Refuge League of
Greater Portland
217 Landing Road,
Westbrook ME 04092
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
207-878-3246
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 12, 2019