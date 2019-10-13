Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Murch Berry III. View Sign Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Charles Murch Berry III died surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 29, 2019, in Scarborough, at age 70. He was born on Feb. 25, 1949, at Mercy Hospital in Portland. The son of Major Charles M. Berry Jr. USAAC and Ellen Cameron Berry, USN Women's Reserve (WAVES). As a child, he was a member of the Cumberland Congregational Church in Cumberland. He attended Cumberland schools, graduated Greely High School in 1967. Charles continued his education at what is now called SMCC with the Bricklayers Union which included a four-year indentured apprenticeship, eventually becoming a master mason. At the age of 14, Charles started flying with his father and a flight instructor at Port of Maine Airport, Scarborough, obtaining all his licenses by age 17. He was featured in a newspaper article on May 1, 1967, that listed him as one of only five people in the state to be a fully licensed pilot under age 18. Soon after, he and his best friend and high school classmate, Weston Beal attended the infamous 1967 World's Fair in Montreal, Canada.Marrying Amy Lou Beckwith in 1973, they had two sons, Matthew and Adam Berry, and owned a home in Buxton. He enjoyed skiing with his sons at many resorts in Maine and New Hampshire, his favorite being Bretton Woods Resort. Over the years, Charles took three memorable roundtrips driving through the Midwest, Canada, and Alaska to visit his younger brother George in Fairbanks. Later in life, he enjoyed taking vacations to Bar Harbor with his sons and his girlfriend, Linda Rossetti, whom he met in 1992 at the Maine Mall. He faithfully attended his grandson's baseball games, school plays, award ceremonies, birthday parties, and loved to take them out to eat. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather.Charlie, as everyone called him, was a well know regular at the Dunkin' Donuts on Main Street in Westbrook, enjoying many friendships, including Walter Gorham, the Esposito brothers, Dick and Guido, Roland White, Jimmy Talbot, Julie Abbot, Alicia Fasulo, Ronald Bellefountaine, Madeline Richio, Paul Pettis, Peter Rochester, and the employees at Dunkin'. He loved to tell bad jokes, and sincerely cared about other human beings, accepting everyone for exactly how they were, and wasn't impressed by social class or fancy things. Most people who knew him, loved him, because he could talk to anyone, about anything, and he was genuine, accepting, and unembarrassed. He would strike up long and personal conversations with perfect strangers everywhere he went, much to the chagrin of his children, but to the benefit of the person he was conversing with. He was often seeing wearing a New York Yankees hat, which invited scorn around New England, to which he graciously replied, "I like a team that wins". He didn't actually watch baseball; it was another opportunity to converse with people he had yet to meet. Most would say he was a flirt. He literally had a twinkle in his eye.Charles owned Interior Masonry, working on many masonry projects both big and small, throughout the U.S. and overseas. Some of his project highlights include: construction of the Portland Sea Dogs 1993-1994, the American Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, the hospital on Saint John U.S. Virgin Islands, and Dartmouth College Berry Library wing, three years of stonework at Ed Richards estate in Standish, including house, screening walls, and fireplace. The full list of projects would span pages. Retiring from Bricklayers Local No. 3, Charlestown, Massachusetts, at age 57. His legacy will continue long after his death in the brick and stone that he laid. In retirement, Charles worked part time cleaning the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland and L.L. Bean Call Center. He lived in several towns in Maine over the course of his life, including Cumberland, South Portland, Buxton, Casco, ultimately ending up in Standish for the last 19 years.Survived by son, Adam Murch Berry, age 36, of Brunswick; son, Charles Matthew Berry, 38, his wife, Lauren Berry, grandsons Charles Gabriel Berry, 16, and Samuel Matthew Berry, 14, of Westbrook; brother, George Cameron Berry, 67, and his wife Sally Walker Berry, of Fairbanks, Alaska; longtime companion, Linda Rossetti and her family, of Standish.He will be buried alongside his parents. A simple graveside service will be held at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth on Sunday Oct. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m.







SCARBOROUGH - Charles Murch Berry III died surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 29, 2019, in Scarborough, at age 70. He was born on Feb. 25, 1949, at Mercy Hospital in Portland. The son of Major Charles M. Berry Jr. USAAC and Ellen Cameron Berry, USN Women's Reserve (WAVES). As a child, he was a member of the Cumberland Congregational Church in Cumberland. He attended Cumberland schools, graduated Greely High School in 1967. Charles continued his education at what is now called SMCC with the Bricklayers Union which included a four-year indentured apprenticeship, eventually becoming a master mason. At the age of 14, Charles started flying with his father and a flight instructor at Port of Maine Airport, Scarborough, obtaining all his licenses by age 17. He was featured in a newspaper article on May 1, 1967, that listed him as one of only five people in the state to be a fully licensed pilot under age 18. Soon after, he and his best friend and high school classmate, Weston Beal attended the infamous 1967 World's Fair in Montreal, Canada.Marrying Amy Lou Beckwith in 1973, they had two sons, Matthew and Adam Berry, and owned a home in Buxton. He enjoyed skiing with his sons at many resorts in Maine and New Hampshire, his favorite being Bretton Woods Resort. Over the years, Charles took three memorable roundtrips driving through the Midwest, Canada, and Alaska to visit his younger brother George in Fairbanks. Later in life, he enjoyed taking vacations to Bar Harbor with his sons and his girlfriend, Linda Rossetti, whom he met in 1992 at the Maine Mall. He faithfully attended his grandson's baseball games, school plays, award ceremonies, birthday parties, and loved to take them out to eat. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather.Charlie, as everyone called him, was a well know regular at the Dunkin' Donuts on Main Street in Westbrook, enjoying many friendships, including Walter Gorham, the Esposito brothers, Dick and Guido, Roland White, Jimmy Talbot, Julie Abbot, Alicia Fasulo, Ronald Bellefountaine, Madeline Richio, Paul Pettis, Peter Rochester, and the employees at Dunkin'. He loved to tell bad jokes, and sincerely cared about other human beings, accepting everyone for exactly how they were, and wasn't impressed by social class or fancy things. Most people who knew him, loved him, because he could talk to anyone, about anything, and he was genuine, accepting, and unembarrassed. He would strike up long and personal conversations with perfect strangers everywhere he went, much to the chagrin of his children, but to the benefit of the person he was conversing with. He was often seeing wearing a New York Yankees hat, which invited scorn around New England, to which he graciously replied, "I like a team that wins". He didn't actually watch baseball; it was another opportunity to converse with people he had yet to meet. Most would say he was a flirt. He literally had a twinkle in his eye.Charles owned Interior Masonry, working on many masonry projects both big and small, throughout the U.S. and overseas. Some of his project highlights include: construction of the Portland Sea Dogs 1993-1994, the American Embassy in Cairo, Egypt, the hospital on Saint John U.S. Virgin Islands, and Dartmouth College Berry Library wing, three years of stonework at Ed Richards estate in Standish, including house, screening walls, and fireplace. The full list of projects would span pages. Retiring from Bricklayers Local No. 3, Charlestown, Massachusetts, at age 57. His legacy will continue long after his death in the brick and stone that he laid. In retirement, Charles worked part time cleaning the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Portland and L.L. Bean Call Center. He lived in several towns in Maine over the course of his life, including Cumberland, South Portland, Buxton, Casco, ultimately ending up in Standish for the last 19 years.Survived by son, Adam Murch Berry, age 36, of Brunswick; son, Charles Matthew Berry, 38, his wife, Lauren Berry, grandsons Charles Gabriel Berry, 16, and Samuel Matthew Berry, 14, of Westbrook; brother, George Cameron Berry, 67, and his wife Sally Walker Berry, of Fairbanks, Alaska; longtime companion, Linda Rossetti and her family, of Standish.He will be buried alongside his parents. A simple graveside service will be held at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth on Sunday Oct. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com