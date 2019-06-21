Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Alternatives of Maine 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-406-4028 Obituary

DURHAM - Charles Martin French died at age 77 on June 11, 2019 at Midcoast hospital in Brunswick. He was born Nov. 2, 1941, in Newton, Mass. to Joann and Jay French.Chuck was active in the Maine Chapter 89 clock group, the Tanzer Sailing Association, Buddy to Buddy support for cancer, and active speaker and panelist in the Living with Cancer Conference in Augusta as well as a long and active participant in cancer support groups for prostate cancer.Chuck fell in love with Maine as a camp counselor and later in life moved from Indiana to Maine. He was an avid sailor as a teenager and loved to race at Falmouth Cape Cod as well as out of Bailey Island. He won many awards.His love of the outdoors continued throughout his life while he played hockey into his 30s, was a winter survivalist on trips to Mt Katahdin, a weekend Sunday River skier and devoted camper at Hermit Island with family for 40 years. As a member of the Bath Y for years he played racquet ball, tennis, and worked out.Chuck and mary loved to travel and had memorable trips to Italy, Spain, France, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Bermuda, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. New Orleans was a favorite spot for music and food. Wherever Chuck went, his adventures always produced new and devoted friends as well as family. Chuck worked for years as a facilities engineer at BIW, at Cummins in Indiana, and as a private investor. He loved the challenge of the stock market. Chuck's legacy to everyone who loved him was "Don't go quietly." For years after he was diagnosed with cancer he became a mentor and positive vision of how to live with cancer. He helped so many people to advocate for themselves and live their best life even with a serious diagnosis. He said "I love you a lot" and meant it. Chuck is survived by his wife, Mary Moor; son, Douglas French (Allison and Tyler); Christopher French (Jodi); Lori French (David); stepdaughters and family, Kristen Sherman (Mike, Jack, and Brett); Heidi Algara (Mark Algara, Simon Algara, Sadie Bruce, Quinn Bruce, Tim Bruce); also numerous nieces, nephews, half siblings, and family.Special thanks for the outpouring of love and help go to CHANs Hospice, Midcoast Hospital, Hope Church, and so many wonderful friends and family. We are so blessed and grateful to all of you. A Celebration of Chuck's life will be held at the end of the summer and his ashes scattered at the ocean. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Chuck's name to: CHANs Hospice Annual Giving Fund Mid Coast Hospita lPO Box 279 Brunswick, ME 04011-9992 or: Hope Church 94 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011







