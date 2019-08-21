SCARBOROUGH - Charles Lee Marsters, Sr., 89, died August 15, 2019, at a Portland hospital after a brief illness. He was born in Westbrook to Harry Lee Marsters I and Emma Laursen Marsters on May 21, 1930. He attended Elementary schools in Westbrook and later attended Junior High and High School in West Palm Beach Fla. Charles served in the US Marine Corps from 1949 to 1952 during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he worked as a mechanic and later as service manager for many years with this brother Irvine Marsters Sr. at Marsters Chevrolet and Marsters Motors in Westbrook. He was a long-time member of the former Warren Phillips Lodge, now called "Saccarappa Lodge" in Westbrook. He volunteered in his community with the Westbrook Rescue Unit, Westbrook Civil Defense, taught First Aid courses for the Red Cross and later volunteered with the Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency as a communications officer. Charles was an active Ham Radio Operator (Callsign KB1ASN) and served his country once again as a Navy Marine Corps MARS (Military Auxiliary Radio System) radio operator. Charles was predeceased by his beloved wife Kay (Carolyn Elizabeth) Knight of Portland. They were married for 54 years and raised their family in Westbrook. He is survived by his sons Harry L. Marsters II and his wife Ginny of Portland, Jeffrey K. Marsters and his wife Bambi of Birchwood, Wisc., Charles L. Marsters Jr. and his wife Jolene of Portland and Richard A. Marsters and his wife Julie of Saco, daughters Sherry A. Berry and her husband Bernard of Ventura, Calif. and Jane L. Turcotte and her husband Kris of Coventry, RI; grandchildren Jennifer Guyer (husband Jay), Justin Marsters (wife Meghan), Rebecca Marsters, Jordan Marsters and Michael Leary; the great-grandchildren Adam and Caitlyn Guyer and Alex Leary; nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Charles shared his love for the outdoors with his family through many years of camping, boating and fishing into the later years with grandchildren. He cherished many dogs throughout his life and leaves behind his beloved Shultz. His love of music was always evident from his high school choir and marching band (Trombone) activities and church choir. He was a member of the Stevens Ave Congregational Church.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Charles' online guestbook at www.jonesirchandbarnes.comA graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery, 380 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. The Reverend Ezra M. Chapola officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.
In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to: Stevens Ave. Congregational Church 790 Stevens Ave. Portland, ME 04103
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019