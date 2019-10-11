Charles H. Keenan (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Thank you for your service."
  • "Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace."
Service Information
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME
04093
(207)-929-3723
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Scarborough Memorial Cemetery
Obituary

LIMINGTON- Charles H. Keenan, 78, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Portland on Feb. 1, 1941, the son of the late Frank and Helen Keenan.Charles served in the United States Air Force and went on to work as a truck driver for Merrill Transport and later for Maietta Construction.He is predeceased by a son, Alan Keenan; and a sister, Kay Gavett. Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Rowena (Waterhouse) Keenan; children, Tim Harmon and his wife Caroline of Limington, Tim Keenan and his wife Diane of Harrison, Todd Keenan and his wife Lynn of Buxton, and Robbie Grey of Waterboro; and grandchildren, Isis, Kyle, and Anna.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Oct. 12 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow with USAF Honors at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com