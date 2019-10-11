LIMINGTON- Charles H. Keenan, 78, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Portland on Feb. 1, 1941, the son of the late Frank and Helen Keenan.Charles served in the United States Air Force and went on to work as a truck driver for Merrill Transport and later for Maietta Construction.He is predeceased by a son, Alan Keenan; and a sister, Kay Gavett. Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Rowena (Waterhouse) Keenan; children, Tim Harmon and his wife Caroline of Limington, Tim Keenan and his wife Diane of Harrison, Todd Keenan and his wife Lynn of Buxton, and Robbie Grey of Waterboro; and grandchildren, Isis, Kyle, and Anna.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Oct. 12 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow with USAF Honors at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019