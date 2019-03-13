Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CUMBERLAND - Charles H. Dews, 62, of Cumberland, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Maine Medical Center.



Born on Feb. 19, 1957, in Rockland, Maine, to Reginald and Duveen (Bryant) Dews. He married Sheri Blunt McVey on July 25, 2008, she survives. He is survived by his sisters, Bet and her spouse, Wendy Coughlan; Barbara and Roy Rodriguez, Shelly and Ben Chigier; his brother, Edwin Dews and his wife, Anne Brown, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Also surviving are his son, Adam and Amber Dews; daughter, Emily Dews; stepchildren, Angel Lytle, Angie Orten, Jason McVey, Shawn and Kim McVey and Stacey and Richard Brewer; and 17 grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Sandy.



Chuck attended Greely High School where he was a member of the swim team. He graduated in 1976.



He was a lieutenant of the Cumberland Fire Department, Engine 5 as well as a lifetime member. He was a member of Casco Free Mason Lodge #36 in Yarmouth where he was initiated on Nov. 27, 1979, passed to first degree of a fellowcraft on April 29, 1980, and raised on May 20, 1980.



Chuck also was a member of the Cumberland Farmers Club and a longtime member of the Maine Antique Tractor Club. In 1989, Chuck started Dews Door Company which is now proudly run by Adam and Amber.



His hobbies included his antique tractors, spending time with the grandkids and raising pumpkins.



Cremation rights have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m., on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Cumberland Fire Department, Central Station, 366 Tuttle Road, Cumberland, Maine.



To express condolences or to participate in Chuck's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maine Antique Tractor Club or Cumberland Maine



Fire Association.







